Here's what you get if you pay Best Buy $200 a year

Best Buy has launched its new membership program to a national audience.

Best Buy is taking the membership program it piloted in the Twin Cities national, requiring a $200 annual investment in exchange for a series of customer benefits.

The Totaltech membership program was launched as a pilot program in the Twin Cities in April, known then as the Best Buy Beta program. It went well enough that the Richfield-based company launched it nationwide on Tuesday, giving members numerous perks for the annual $199.99 fee.

The program was also launched nationally just ahead of the holiday buying season, which comes as no coincidence since the company press release says members will receive exclusive access to hard-to-find holiday buys.

What are those hard-to-find items? That remains to be seen.

The $199.99 membership also comes with these perks:

Free Geek Squad access on all producers, no matter where you bought it.

Expert Access, which is a VIP service to dedicated phone and chat teams.

Up to 24 months of product protection on most Best Buy purchases.

Up to 24 months of AppleCare+ on most Apple purchases.

Free two-day shipping, delivery and standard installation.

Exclusive member prices.

60-day return and exchange policy on most products.

Free haul-away on most TV and appliance replacements.

20% off labor for repairs.

10% off labor for custom installations.

The rollout comes after a period that has seen Americans invest increasingly heavily in consumer electronics, with the pandemic prompting a huge shift to work-from-home, with Best Buy seeing huge sales increases as a result.

“Technology plays an increasingly crucial role in our lives today, and each customer needs technology in a different way. That’s why we created Totaltech, to not only meet all of these needs, but also to give them a heightened sense of confidence – in getting a great price, in using their tech and by knowing we have their back if something goes wrong,” said Allison Peterson, chief customer officer at Best Buy.

Totaltech members, along with My Best Buy members, will also receive access to deals on Member Mondays, which begin Oct. 18 and run during select weeks through the holidays.