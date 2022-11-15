Skip to main content
New Haven-style pizza coming to Rosedale Center food hall

The food hall offers a rotating collection of local restaurants and food retailers.

OG ZaZa

OG ZaZa is bringing its specialty New Haven-style pizza to Roseville's POTLUCK Food Hall, inside Rosedale Center.

The restaurant will open its second location on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The first was opened in May by owners Josh Hedquist and Peter Stampone inside Ties Lounge & Rooftop in downtown Minneapolis. 

New Haven-style pizza is known for its chewy texture and limited use of melting cheeses. The pies are similar to traditional New York-style pizza, though are a little drier and thinner.

Pizzas on the menu include pepperoni, chicken Alfredo, mushroom, and meatballs, as well as a selection of dry rubbed or sauced wings and an assortment of salad options.

It'll be Hedquist's and Stampone's third location at POTLUCK, the others being Joey Meatballs and Salad Slayer.

“We already have two concepts at POTLUCK and when the opportunity came along to be able to add another concept, we jumped on it,” said Hedquist. “We love New Haven-style pizza, and nobody is doing it in the Twin Cities. It’s baked fast in a really hot oven to give it a crispy crust with a good chew.”

Other concepts within POTLUCK include Adam's Soul To Go, B&E Featuring Sweets by Diane, Black Coffee and Waffle BarBurger Dive, Joey Meatballs, Salad Slayer and Smack Shack.

