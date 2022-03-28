Skip to main content
Highway 10 in Anoka reduced to 1 lane each way until late November

Highway 10 in Anoka reduced to 1 lane each way until late November

This two-year construction project will improve traffic flow and safety, MnDOT says.

Kate Ter Haar, Flickr

This two-year construction project will improve traffic flow and safety, MnDOT says.

Highway 10 in Anoka is down to one lane in each direction as work began Monday to reconstruct and improve the corridor. 

This will be disruptive for the tens of thousands of drivers who travel on Highway 10 in Anoka every day, with motorists encouraged to take alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. 

The highway between Thurston Avenue and the Highway 47/Ferry Street interchange will be reduced to a single lane in both directions, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says. These lane closures will be extended further east to 7th Avenue in early April.

Highway 10 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction until late November. Here's a map of the project area: 

anoka highway construction

MnDOT and the City of Anoka are working together on this $98 million project to improve roads and bridges, and build new interchanges on Highway 10 between Thurston Avenue and 7th Avenue, MnDOT said.

When the project is complete in two years, by the spring of 2024, it will improve traffic flow, decrease traffic delays, improve safety, better access for bicycles and pedestrians, officials said. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

This project is expected to "significantly delay" travel in the area, so motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes, avoid driving in the area at peak travel times, and allow for additional time if your trip requires you take Highway 10 through Anoka. 

MnDOT asks motorists to follow posted detours and avoid cutting through local neighborhoods to keep Anoka residents safe. 

You can find the latest on the project here.

Next Up

detour sign road construction
MN Travel

Highway 10 in Anoka reduced to 1 lane each way until late November

This two-year construction project will improve traffic flow and safety, MnDOT says.

covid 19 test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota unveils new at-home rapid COVID testing program

To start, 500,000 testing kits will be available.

valleyfair
Minnesota Life

Valleyfair reopens in May, seeks to hire 1,500 workers

It opens for the season on May 20.

OConnell
MN Vikings

How Kevin O'Connell's experience under center gives him an edge as a head coach

Three Minnesota college football coaches explain the advantages that Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has in guiding his new team.

Kevin Fiala
MN Wild

Kevin Fiala's OT winner lifts Wild over Avalanche

The Wild won their third straight game in overtime with a win over Colorado.

minneapolis teachers strike
MN News

Minneapolis educators approve new contract, ending weekslong strike

Classes will resume on Tuesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT's foul troubles crush Timberwolves in Boston

The Timberwolves ran into a white-hot Celtics team on Sunday evening.

Matthew Knies / Gopher Hockey
MN Gophers

Gophers beat Western Michigan, will play Minnesota State at Frozen Four

The Gophers will clash with the top-seeded Mavericks in Boston.

Screen Shot 2022-03-27 at 2.11.33 PM
MN News

Camper fire briefly caused blockage of southbound I-35

The road was fully reopened at 1:50 p.m.

Aerial Powers
MN Lynx

Watch: Guy makes mistake of trying to challenge Lynx star during pickup game

Perhaps it's just best to take your ass-kicking from a former WNBA champion.

Smash park
MN Lifestyle

Iowa pickleball chain Smash Park to open 2 Twin Cities locations

Smash Park currently operates a location in Iowa.

FONvtpdXIAYIaIh
MN Sports

Action to be taken against student who sent racist message after state tourney game

A Minneapolis North player was targeted with a hateful message.

Related

road construction
MN News

Highway 12 between Orono and Independence closed for 4 months

Crews will be making safety improvements along the "Corridor of Death."

Detour road construction
MN Travel

Nightly closures on eastbound I-94 in Minneapolis this week

The freeway is closed as crews continue to work on the years-long I-35W reconstruction project.

Construction
MN News

Here are the big 2021 road construction projects in Minnesota

From finishing the I-35W project in Minneapolis to starting a massive road project in Duluth, it's set to be a busy orange cone season in Minnesota.

road construction (1)
MN News

$22M federal grant will fund completion of one of MN's 'deadliest highways'

The expansion will improve safety along a deadly stretch of the southern Minnesota highway.

mndot winter highway dms alert
MN Travel

MnDOT automates winter weather alerts for highway signs

Previously, a MnDOT staff member had to pay attention to the weather and enter the alert for the appropriate areas, delaying how quickly messages got to the public.

mndot deer tunnel 1
MN News

Minnesota is getting its first highway crossing for animals

This will provide a safe way for animals to cross the street, and hopefully limit deer-vehicle collisions.

Construction
MN News

MnDOT reveals road construction projects for 2020 season

There is some major work planned on Twin Cities roads.

road construction (1)
MN News

A portion of I-35W will close this weekend in the Twin Cities metro

Both directions of the interstate between Highway 62 and I-94 will be closed this weekend.