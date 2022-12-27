Skip to main content
Highway 169 pedestrian bridge to eliminate major gap in regional trail system

The bridge will connect to the Minnesota Valley State Trail.

Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

A pedestrian and bicycle bridge planned for Shakopee next year will offer a new connection to the Minnesota Valley State Trail and other routes in the regional network.

Construction on the Highway 169 overpass bridge is expected to begin in March and be completed by the fall, according to project plans approved by the Shakopee City Council last week. 

Today, there’s no crossing over Highway 169 between County Highway 83 and Stagecoach Road. As a result, bicyclists in the region face a nearly five-mile gap in trail connectivity. 

The bridge will connect an existing trail north of Dean Lakes to Quarry Lake Park and the southern segment of the Minnesota Valley State Trail, which extends to Belle Plaine.

The project is supported by a $2 million state bonding grant awarded to the city of Shakopee in 2020. 

The remaining cost, an estimated $3 million, is set to be paid for with the city's Park Development Fund. 

