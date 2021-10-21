Historic Edina Cinema to reopen with new partner, major facelift

A new operator is in the process of renovating and bringing back a historic movie theater at 50th and France in Edina.

Edina Cinema officially closed its doors in May when operator Landmark Theatres pulled out, ending its 87-year run as a community staple in the upscale Edina neighborhood. It had been closed since since the first COVID-19 lockdown in the spring of 2020.

But a new partnership between building owner Suzanne Haugland with Bloomington-based Mann Theatres, with assistance from the City of Edina, will spark a $1.5 million renovation job. A city developer told the Twin Cities Business Journals that the cinema needs a major facelift since it's been more than 30 years since it was last updated.

Michael Mann, owner and operator of Mann Theatres, told Bring Me The News that it's an "honor and privilege" to help bring back "one of the most iconic and admired theatres in the greater Twin Cities area."

"We are excited for the opportunity to elevate the moviegoing experience in the downtown Edina community," Mann said.

The Sun Current reports that luxury recliners will be added in addition to making over the concession areas, lobbies and restrooms. A new bar will also be installed and will mirror the "Gold Room" from The Shining.

Edina Cinema has existed at 50th and France since 1934. It was last renovated in 1988. If all goes according to plan, the renovations should be completed around March 2022.

Moviegoers will be able to see more commercial/mainstream films when the theater reopens, though it'll still show the independent and foreign films for which it has become known.