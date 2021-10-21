October 21, 2021
Historic Edina Cinema to reopen with new partner, major facelift

Google Street View

Publish date:

Historic Edina Cinema to reopen with new partner, major facelift

The theater has been closed since spring 2020.
Author:

A new operator is in the process of renovating and bringing back a historic movie theater at 50th and France in Edina. 

Edina Cinema officially closed its doors in May when operator Landmark Theatres pulled out, ending its 87-year run as a community staple in the upscale Edina neighborhood.  It had been closed since since the first COVID-19 lockdown in the spring of 2020. 

But a new partnership between building owner Suzanne Haugland with Bloomington-based Mann Theatres, with assistance from the City of Edina, will spark a $1.5 million renovation job. A city developer told the Twin Cities Business Journals that the cinema needs a major facelift since it's been more than 30 years since it was last updated. 

Michael Mann, owner and operator of Mann Theatres, told Bring Me The News that it's an "honor and privilege" to help bring back "one of the most iconic and admired theatres in the greater Twin Cities area."

"We are excited for the opportunity to elevate the moviegoing experience in the downtown Edina community," Mann said. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The Sun Current reports that luxury recliners will be added in addition to making over the concession areas, lobbies and restrooms. A new bar will also be installed and will mirror the "Gold Room" from The Shining.

Edina Cinema has existed at 50th and France since 1934. It was last renovated in 1988. If all goes according to plan, the renovations should be completed around March 2022.

Moviegoers will be able to see more commercial/mainstream films when the theater reopens, though it'll still show the independent and foreign films for which it has become known.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 5.14.36 PM
MN Coronavirus

Mayor Carter announces COVID vaccine mandate for St. Paul city workers

It comes after Minneapolis announced the requirement for vaccines or regular testing for city workers in September.

two twelve medical center chaska GSV
MN News

Ridgeview cutting hours at 2 Minnesota urgent care locations

Hours of operation at a third location are also being shifted earlier.

Flickr - QFamily - Ben Jerrys
MN News

Latest to wade into Mpls. Question 2 debate is ... Ben & Jerry's?

The ice cream business said it supports the creation of a Department of Public Safety.

mickey moore driver's license shared
MN News

Mpls. candidate tries to 'set the record straight' about where he lives

Questions about Ward 9 candidate Mickey Moore's residency are quickly piling up.

Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger
MN Coronavirus

Vaccine clinic to be held ahead of Rolling Stones show at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Stones are in town on Sunday.

Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 1.49.16 PM
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 case rate drops in 51 of 87 Minnesota counties

Four of the 10 lowest case rates are metro-area counties.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN News

Allina mental health workers vote to unionize

Concerns over safety led the workers to unionize.

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota reports COVID deaths of teen student, 2 school staffers

Cases in schools rose again in the past week, though there are signs cases may have peaked.

megan baker
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities bakery is in final of Food Network's 'Halloween Baking Championship'

The final airs on Monday.

Proctor football
MN News

Investigation of alleged misconduct on Proctor football team nears conclusion

The football team canceled its season and the coach subsequently resigned.

minnesota house of representatives
MN News

Minnesota House will continue hybrid operations, require masks in 2022

The Speaker of the House announced the plans in a memo to members and staff on Thursday.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 21

The latest data from the health department.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-05-23 at 5.02.25 PM
MN News

Historic Edina movie theater permanently closed after 87 years

The theater, which is located near 50th and France, is operated by Landmark Theatres.

Screen Shot 2019-04-23 at 8.38.33 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Regal Cinemas closes in Eagan; will come back under new owner

The 16-screen cinema had its last day on Thursday.

st anthony main theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis movie theater says it's reopening in June

It says it will encourage social distancing in theaters.

Facebook - Riverview Theater
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis' beloved Riverview Theater announces reopening date

The theater says it has to raise ticket prices due to industry changes.

Guthrie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie to reopen to the public in July, shows resume this fall

The theater has been closed to the public for more than a year.

Michelle Young
TV, Movies and The Arts

Teacher from Edina is a serious contender on 'The Bachelor'

Spoiler alert!

Michelle Young
TV, Movies and The Arts

Teacher from Edina steals Matt James' heart on 'The Bachelor'

She's also a former high school and college basketball star.

Screen Shot 2021-08-12 at 7.58.59 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: Edina's Jenny Taft gets into heated argument with Skip Bayless

Bayless body-shamed Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, and Taft called him out for it.