Historic home in downtown Chaska on the market for $430,000

The historic William Scott House in Chaska — home to the world's largest mustache — is on the market for $429,850.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,300 square foot home in historic downtown Chaska was built in 1903. John Canny of Re/Max Advantage has the listing.

Have a look inside:

516 N Pine St., Chaska 30 Gallery 30 Images

The property, which is currently being used for the business Yellow Parachute Learning Partners, was originally built in 1903 by William H. Scott, Reid Thorpe, who owns the home with his wife Cara, told Bring Me The News.

Scott owned the Chaska Mill, which is next door to the home, with Thorpe noting the original heating for the home was the steam from the original mill — it was piped through a tunnel that connected the buildings. Though the tunnel is no longer there.

Cy Leivermann also owned the home, who owned and operated Cy's Bar. The bar is now located next door in the Chaska Mill.

In addition to loads of Chaska history, the home boasts a wrap-around porch, millwork details and hardwood floors throughout the home.

"This unique property in central Chaska has high visibility, is zoned for both commercial and residential use, and offers infinite possibilities," the listing says, noting a buildable lot and current zoning/parking allows for 8,000 square feet of commercial space. "A rare opportunity to purchase a distinctive Chaska property."

The seller "has plan draft" for a historic compound ideal for a brewery, retail, restaurant office, etc, the listing said.