Skip to main content
'Historic' Hopkins becomes official with Mainstreet added to National Register

'Historic' Hopkins becomes official with Mainstreet added to National Register

Once the 'Raspberry Capital of the World', downtown Hopkins continues to bustle.

Once the 'Raspberry Capital of the World', downtown Hopkins continues to bustle.

Preservation of Minnesota history received a major boost this year with Mainstreet Hopkins added to the National Register of Historic Places. 

Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon announced the news Tuesday at a public celebration held at Clock Tower Plaza. 

"This designation is more than honoring buildings, it’s honoring the people and their stories in Hopkins," Hanlon said, adding the listing became official in January after the Hopkins Historical Society and the Minnesota Department of Transportation applied for preservation with the federal government. 

Tuesday's celebration featured remarks from U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Dean Phillips. 

Omar said the designation spurs economic growth for Hopkins and creates opportunities for new visitors. 

"I know that this historic designation means so many people will have so many beautiful stories to share about Hopkins," she said. 

While the National Register listing doesn’t prohibit redevelopment of historic sites, the designation offers incentives to property owners to preserve old buildings through tax credits. 

Over 97,000 sites are listed on the register nationwide, according to the National Park Service. Properties are chosen based-on significance in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, and culture. 

In Hopkins, the buildings between 8th and 11th Avenues on Mainstreet are now listed. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The Raspberry Capital 

During the streetcar era, business boomed in Hopkins with the growth of local farming operations and downtown shops.

According to historical archives, over 800 acres of raspberry fields were planted in Hopkins during the peak years of the community’s growing operations. From roughly the 1920s through 1940s, Hopkins became known as the "Raspberry Capital of the World."

The Hopkins Raspberry Festival, founded in 1935, continues to this day. 

'Come embrace history' 

Cheryl Lais began selling vintage and antique jewelry at the Hopkins Antique Mall in 1998 — her business, Heirloom Jewelry, is one of many downtown businesses rooted in celebrating the past.

Lais said the new historic listing brings a renewed sense of pride to her work on Mainstreet.

“It’s lovely and wonderful to have,” she told Bring Me The News, adding Hopkins feels like a small town within the big city. “I’m so proud and so happy to be here.”

And, while the town’s historic buildings mix with new establishments, the bygone days of Hopkins remain some of the community’s most treasured.

“We’re not a cookie-cutter,” Lais said. “We’re a place to come embrace history.” 

Next Up

Mainstreet Hopkins
Minnesota Life

'Historic' Hopkins becomes official with Mainstreet added to National Register

Once the 'Raspberry Capital of the World', downtown Hopkins continues to bustle.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 12.17.12 PM
MN News

Watch: Animal rights activist interrupts Wolves-Clippers, tries to glue self to floor

It was a protest at the alleged actions of a company owned by Wolves owner Glen Taylor.

Federal courthouse
MN News

Prison for St. Paul man who made 'graphic threats' to Member of Congress

Jason Karimi, 32, admitted to leaving threats on a California lawmaker's voicemail.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 11.11.30 AM
MN News

Police: Burglar smashes stolen car into gas station store

The crash caused major damage to the store in Pierz, Minnesota.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

Blizzard pulverizing North Dakota: Roads closed, crazy snow totals

Impossible travel conditions across most of the state on Wednesday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 13

More than 12,000 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19 over the duration of the pandemic.

Bloomington mosque bombing
MN News

Bloomington mosque bombers get 16 and 14 years in prison

The Illinois men pled guilty in 2019.

storm clouds
MN News

Small Minnesota town of Taopi leveled by overnight tornado

"The little town is destroyed," an area resident told Bring Me The News.

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 10.12.47 PM
MN News

Driver, 36, killed in wrong-way crash that closed I-35E south in St. Paul

The driver caused a multi-vehicle crash.

Patrick Beverley
TV, Movies and The Arts

TNT crew, LeBron mock Wolves for celebrating play-in win

Minnesota went wild after beating the Clippers to advance to the NBA playoffs.

USATSI_11495918
Minnesota Life

Minnesotan wins $106 million Mega Millions jackpot

It's the first time the jackpot has ever been won in Minnesota.

USATSI_18080530_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves beat Clippers, will face Grizzlies in playoffs

D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, and Patrick Beverley led the way.

Related

section foreman house wayzata
MN Property

Minnesota's 20 newest additions to the National Register of Historic Places

The state preservation review board will soon consider additional properties for the National Registry, including a steamboat.

psychic readings hopkins
MN News

Charges: Hopkins psychic swindled customers saying she can cure curses

She operates a psychic reading shop in Hopkins.

MN News

4 Minnesota buildings likely to be added to national historic register

stillwater 1
MN Property

Gallery: Stillwater's historic Ivory McKusick House on the market for $775K

The home was built in 1878 and features modern amenities.

Minnesota Life

Historic Pillsbury mansion on Lake Minnetonka is facing demolition

The sprawling estate was once Minnesota's most expensive home.

Minnesota Life

Demolition starts on the historic Pillsbury mansion

The building had stood since 1919.

historic white castle minneapolis
Minnesota Life

Historic White Castle building in Minneapolis available for lease

The building itself has been moved twice since it was first built in Minneapolis.

Edina Green Machine
Minnesota Life

Team of Edina students become first MN winners of national robotics award

The team from Edina High School came away with top honors on Saturday.