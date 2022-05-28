Skip to main content
Historic locomotives to roll into St. Paul for Train Days

The festival at the Union Depot returns June 4-5.

The Twin Cities & Western Railroad GP38-2 locomotive is one of five historic locomotives to be on display at the Train Days celebration June 4-5. Courtesy of the Union Depot.

Five historic locomotives will soon roll into the Union Depot in St. Paul for the Train Days celebration

The free, locomotive-themed festival returns June 4-5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., the depot announced. 

The celebration features train equipment tours, historical exhibits, model trains and a train-themed marketplace with vendors selling toys, apparel, photography and more. 

A Great Northern locomotive built in 1966 will be one of this year's new attractions. 

The No. 400, retired in 1986 and on loan to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum, is in regular service on the North Shore Scenic Railroad between Duluth and Two Harbors. 

The event will also mark the grand opening of “Land to Legacy,” a photo exhibit showcasing 150 years of history of Saint Paul, railroading and the historic Union Depot. 

The exhibit will bring the past to life, providing a glimpse into the milestones that have made Union Depot a local landmark, according to the announcement. 

Train Days
