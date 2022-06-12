Skip to main content
Historic popcorn stand for sale again after Milkjam experiment ends

Historic popcorn stand for sale again after Milkjam experiment ends

The owners of World Street Kitchen and Milkjam took over the stand in 2018.

Coldwell Banker

The owners of World Street Kitchen and Milkjam took over the stand in 2018.

The historic popcorn stand-turned-ice cream and hotdog joint in south Minneapolis is looking for a new owner again.

Best known as Dave's Popcorn and Carmelcorn, which can trace its lineage back to the 1910s, the stand was turned into Milkjam Ice Cream & Hot Dogs four years ago.

But the property is up for sale again, with the property on the market for $200,000.

Sameh and Saed Wadi, the owners of World Street Kitchen and Milkjam, bought the stand in 2018 and offered a pared down version of Milkjam's ice creams as well as "World Street Kitchen-inspired hot dogs."

While no official announcement was made regarding its closure, the listing, first reported by Racket MN, notes that the stand is now "formerly Milkjam Ice Cream & Hot Dogs."

Listing agent Anders Priley, of Coldwell Banker, notes the building is a "fantastic opportunity to get into the food service business." 

The listing continues: 

"Located on the corner of 38th Street and Longfellow Avenue, the building sees over 6,700 cars daily and has benefited from its close proximity to Cedar Avenue and a neighborhood that has been loyal and supportive of local businesses. The building features, a servicing counter, one staff bathroom, newer hot water heater and plenty of parking and outdoor dining space. Time to jump in and take advantage of this great neighborhood, corner location."

The stand was bought for $140,000 when the Wadis took over in 2018, while previous owners, Pastor Andy Gray and his family, bought it in 2015 for around $95,000.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 5.58.46 AM
MN Food & Drink

Historic popcorn stand for sale again after Milkjam experiment ends

The owners of World Street Kitchen and Milkjam took over the stand in 2018.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, one hospitalized after downtown Minneapolis shooting

The shooting took place in the Loring Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

USATSI_18514774_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Hopkins native Joseph Fahnbulleh is the fastest man in college sports

Fahnbulleh defended his title with a spectacular performance in the 200m dash.

Screen Shot 2022-06-11 at 3.22.34 PM
MN Weather

Tracking the heat dome: Short and long-term impacts for MN

Tuesday will be a taste of what could be an extended period of hot and dry weather in Minnesota.

st. louis park carjacking
MN News

Minneapolis teen to stand trial as adult for string of violent carjackings

Chatman was allegedly involved in the violent carjackings at Lunds & Byerlys stores in St. Louis Park and Edina, among other carjackings.

Farmington Tigers Baseball
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state baseball tournament

This year's tournament will begin on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-11 at 9.15.04 AM
MN Food & Drink

Little Tijuana to reopen under new ownership, with new menu

The Eat Street restaurant closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Screen Shot 2022-06-11 at 9.22.15 AM
MN News

Brooklyn Center schools to 're-think' events after incidents at graduation

Two men were arrested after being found with handguns, and a student was assaulted on the football field.

moorhead police
MN News

Suspect in custody after robbery near Moorhead school

The robbery took place Thursday evening.

OtterTailCountySheriffOffice
MN News

Driver killed in Otter Tail County crash Friday

The other driver sustained minor injuries.

3016 LR Kitch 3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Remodeled Minneapolis townhome has two balconies

Perfect for the walkable, modern lifestyle

image
MN Food & Drink

The Dock Cafe reopens in Stillwater after being closed for 2 years

The popular spot with scenic views will offer a limited menu this weekend.

Related

MN Food & Drink

Milkjam Creamery to take over historic Minneapolis popcorn stand

Dave's Popcorn stand was put on the market earlier this year.

MN Food & Drink

Who wants to buy the historic Dave's Popcorn shack?

The south Minneapolis landmark is up for sale again.

Screen Shot 2022-02-23 at 1.05.43 PM
MN Food & Drink

Donations pour in to save Uptown restaurant threatened by closure

The KinhDo restaurant has been plying its trade for more than 30 years, but saw its rent increased by a new building owner last year.

Home 1
MN Property

Gallery: Acclaimed home with views of Lake of the Isles hits market

The home was named an ASID Home of the Year in 2010.

Dumpling
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis restaurant Dumpling to close its doors this weekend

'Papa is tired,' its owner said.

Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 5.03.30 PM
MN Food & Drink

Brothers Bar & Grill closes in downtown Minneapolis

The Midwest chain closed its St. Cloud location in 2018.

700-S-2nd-Street-W100-Minneapolis-MN-55401-6188506-image22
MN Property

Gallery: Pohlad family member's penthouse will cost you $7M

*Checks pockets for change*

Screen Shot 2019-04-08 at 11.40.57 AM
MN Food & Drink

Duluth's Red Herring Lounge put up for sale, closing in June

Owner Bob Monahan recently opened the Hostel Du Nord in Duluth.