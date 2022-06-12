Historic popcorn stand for sale again after Milkjam experiment ends

The historic popcorn stand-turned-ice cream and hotdog joint in south Minneapolis is looking for a new owner again.

Best known as Dave's Popcorn and Carmelcorn, which can trace its lineage back to the 1910s, the stand was turned into Milkjam Ice Cream & Hot Dogs four years ago.

But the property is up for sale again, with the property on the market for $200,000.

Sameh and Saed Wadi, the owners of World Street Kitchen and Milkjam, bought the stand in 2018 and offered a pared down version of Milkjam's ice creams as well as "World Street Kitchen-inspired hot dogs."

While no official announcement was made regarding its closure, the listing, first reported by Racket MN, notes that the stand is now "formerly Milkjam Ice Cream & Hot Dogs."

Listing agent Anders Priley, of Coldwell Banker, notes the building is a "fantastic opportunity to get into the food service business."

The listing continues:

"Located on the corner of 38th Street and Longfellow Avenue, the building sees over 6,700 cars daily and has benefited from its close proximity to Cedar Avenue and a neighborhood that has been loyal and supportive of local businesses. The building features, a servicing counter, one staff bathroom, newer hot water heater and plenty of parking and outdoor dining space. Time to jump in and take advantage of this great neighborhood, corner location."

The stand was bought for $140,000 when the Wadis took over in 2018, while previous owners, Pastor Andy Gray and his family, bought it in 2015 for around $95,000.