Skip to main content
Historic St. Paul building to be removed, put in storage after public outcry

Historic St. Paul building to be removed, put in storage after public outcry

The building was set to be demolished before community members spoke out against it.

Elsa Schroeder/Change.org

The building was set to be demolished before community members spoke out against it.

St. Paul City Council has voted to remove the historic Justus Ramsey House and put it in storage following a protest from community members against its demolition. 

The vote was finalized Thursday, with the total cost for the removal set at $84,000. The building would need additional funding to relocate and restore, plans for which have not yet been determied.

The stone building built in 1852 is considered the oldest building still standing in its original location in the city, but is situated on the patio of Burger Moe's — owned by Mojtaba Sharifkhani, aka. Moe Sharif — on West 7th Street. 

Tuesday morning, a Ramsey County judge halted the demolition after preservationists filed a temporary restraining order.

Sharif had previously filed for a permit to demolish the building, citing it had fallen into disrepair after it suffered a partial wall collapse last year.

St. Paul's Historic Preservation Commission denied the application in December, but on Monday Mayor Melvin Carter issued an administrative order overriding the preservation commission.

Campaigners seeking to preserve the building then obtained the restraining order early Tuesday morning, which states the demolition can't proceed until a court has held a full hearing on the matter.

Carter's order had said structure was "dangerous" and presented a public safety hazard as "the structural load capacity is gravely compromised throughout." It continues to say that Sharif needed to "immediately abate the property" after he gained demolition permits.

The Justus Ramsey House is listed on multiple historic registries, including the National Register of Historic Places.

Next Up

JustusRamseyHouse
MN Property

Historic St. Paul building to be removed, put in storage after public outcry

The building was set to be demolished before community members spoke out against it.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 24

Hospitalizations dipped for a second week in a row.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 11.19.03 AM
MN Business

X-Golf to open 'flagship' location in south Twin Cities

The national franchise has over 100 locations nationwide.

apple-books-teach-classroom-school-pixabay
MN News

Adult romance novel removed from Sartell High School book collection

Parents called the book "hardcore pornography" in a school board meeting.

cold, wind chill, freezing
MN Weather

Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard explains how brutal the upcoming cold blast will be.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 11.05.49 AM
MN Lifestyle

Restaurant offering helicopter flight with dinner during St. Paul Winter Carnival

The 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival begins Thursday.

John Mayer
MN Music and Radio

John Mayer to perform at Xcel Energy Center in April

Mayer will stop in St. Paul on April 1 as part of his "Solo" tour.

BogartsDoughnutsBrooklynPark
Bars and Restaurants

Bogart's Doughnut Co. to open new Twin Cities location

The doughnut shop is well-known around the Twin Cities.

radio
MN Music and Radio

Here are the Twin Cities radio ratings from over the holidays

No prizes for guessing No. 1.

Screen Shot 2023-01-25 at 2.57.54 PM
MN News

Legislative proposals seek funding for Twin Cities-Duluth passenger rail service

Advocates of the Northern Lights Express are hoping 2023 will be their year.

WildeCafeMpls
MN Food & Drink

Wilde Cafe on St. Anthony Main to rebrand as Pivo Riverplace

The rebranding will take over on Feb. 1.

Screen Shot 2023-01-25 at 4.17.31 PM
MN Business

New preschool and daycare to be built in Eagan

The 12,600-square-foot building will be constructed on vacant land.

Related

JustusRamseyHouse
MN Lifestyle

Court order halts demolition of historic St. Paul building

The Justus Ramsey House is listed on multiple historic registries.

Unit Kitchen with Historic Details
MN Property

Gallery: Historic former jail in Duluth transformed into apartment units

Would you live in a former jailhouse?

unnamed
MN Property

Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved

JB Vang Partners Inc. has proposed housing, commercial space and more for the area.

historic white castle minneapolis
Minnesota Life

Historic White Castle building in Minneapolis available for lease

The building itself has been moved twice since it was first built in Minneapolis.

lee-and-penny-anderson-arena-basketball-1024x576
MN Sports

University of St. Thomas reveals plan to build new hockey, basketball arena in St. Paul

The donation is considered the single-largest donation in Minnesota college history.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Historic mansion by Glensheen architect for sale in St. Paul

The Victorian mansion can be found on historic Summit Avenue.

805 Central Ave. NW
MN Property

In Faribault, a pre-Civil War home's fate rests at auction

Rice County is looking for someone to save the historic building.

EggrollQueen
MN Food & Drink

Outpouring of aid for St. Paul's Eggroll Queen after generator, cat-converter stolen

Owner Mai Vang said her food truck was stolen from and vandalized last week.