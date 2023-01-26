Historic St. Paul building to be removed, put in storage after public outcry

St. Paul City Council has voted to remove the historic Justus Ramsey House and put it in storage following a protest from community members against its demolition.

The vote was finalized Thursday, with the total cost for the removal set at $84,000. The building would need additional funding to relocate and restore, plans for which have not yet been determied.

The stone building built in 1852 is considered the oldest building still standing in its original location in the city, but is situated on the patio of Burger Moe's — owned by Mojtaba Sharifkhani, aka. Moe Sharif — on West 7th Street.

Tuesday morning, a Ramsey County judge halted the demolition after preservationists filed a temporary restraining order.

Sharif had previously filed for a permit to demolish the building, citing it had fallen into disrepair after it suffered a partial wall collapse last year.

St. Paul's Historic Preservation Commission denied the application in December, but on Monday Mayor Melvin Carter issued an administrative order overriding the preservation commission.

Campaigners seeking to preserve the building then obtained the restraining order early Tuesday morning, which states the demolition can't proceed until a court has held a full hearing on the matter.

Carter's order had said structure was "dangerous" and presented a public safety hazard as "the structural load capacity is gravely compromised throughout." It continues to say that Sharif needed to "immediately abate the property" after he gained demolition permits.

The Justus Ramsey House is listed on multiple historic registries, including the National Register of Historic Places.