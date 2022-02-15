Skip to main content
Hockey community shows support for 10-year-old MN boy with cancer

He was diagnosed last month with an aggressive form of cancer.

The hockey community is showing their support for a 10-year-old Minnesota boy as he battles an aggressive form of cancer. 

Jack Albert, a left-winger on Alexandria's squirt team, was diagnosed with stage 4 Burkitt’s lymphoma on Jan. 24, according to the Albert Strong Facebook page. He's undergone his first course of treatment, with three to five more rounds of chemotherapy in his future, a Go Fund Me page states.

The Alberts moved to Alexandria from Bloomington last spring, and the area quickly became their home, with the entire community supporting Jack in his battle with cancer.  

Last week, the Alexandria varsity boys and girls teams raised $10,000 for the Alberts during a double-header — Jack's teammates led the Cardinals onto the ice, bringing his No. 22 jersey with them, the Echo Press reports. Jack had been signed up to carry the flag on the ice for the game but couldn't because he was in the hospital in Minneapolis, social media posts show.

Not only has his team and the Alexandria hockey program made it a point to show Jack how much they mean to him, but hockey players from near and far have shown their support for the 10-year-old. KSTP says he's gotten video messages from Wayne Gretzky and Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov. 

Others, including Minnesota Twins star Joe Mauer (Jack loves baseball too), musician Zac Brown and angler Seth Feider (Jack also loves fishing), and the Alexandria boys hockey team, have also sent him video well wishes, the Echo Press reports. 

And a Go Fund Me has raised more than $48,000 to help support the Albert family as Jack battles cancer and they travel between Alexandria and Children's Hospital in Minneapolis for Jack's treatment, the page says.

