'Hockeyland' documentary debuting in Minnesota movie theaters

Dubbed the "Friday Night Lights" of hockey, a documentary featuring northern Minnesota high school hockey teams will debut in theaters in September.

"Hockeyland" follows the rivalry of Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert, two of the historic hockey powers roaming Minnesota's Northland each winter before often busing down Interstate 35 to St. Paul for the renowned boys' state hockey tournament.

The trailer for Hockeyland dropped earlier this month. Here it is:

The documentary was filmed before and during the time Eveleth-Gilbert joined forces with rival Virginia to create a new school called Rock Ridge.

Directed and produced by Tommy Haines, who grew up playing hockey on Minnesota's Iron Range, the documentary shines the light on the pressure facing prep hockey players amid one of the best rivalries in the state.

Variety describes Hockeyland as "Fast on-ice action is paired with an observational approach to examine two communities and their teen heroes through debilitating injuries, off-ice troubles, family health concerns, and the expectations of being a future star in the NHL."

The documentary also got a solid review NHL insider Michael Russo.

It opens Sept. 9 and Sept. 16 at select theaters in Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa and Washington, with 26 of the theaters scattered about Minnesota. More opening date details here.

Hockeyland debuts digitally on Amazon and Apple TV Oct. 18.