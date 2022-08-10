Skip to main content
'Hockeyland' documentary debuting in Minnesota movie theaters

The documentary has received great reviews at numerous film festivals.

Greenwich Entertainment

Dubbed the "Friday Night Lights" of hockey, a documentary featuring northern Minnesota high school hockey teams will debut in theaters in September. 

"Hockeyland" follows the rivalry of Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert, two of the historic hockey powers roaming Minnesota's Northland each winter before often busing down Interstate 35 to St. Paul for the renowned boys' state hockey tournament. 

The trailer for Hockeyland dropped earlier this month. Here it is: 

The documentary was filmed before and during the time Eveleth-Gilbert joined forces with rival Virginia to create a new school called Rock Ridge. 

Directed and produced by Tommy Haines, who grew up playing hockey on Minnesota's Iron Range, the documentary shines the light on the pressure facing prep hockey players amid one of the best rivalries in the state. 

Variety describes Hockeyland as "Fast on-ice action is paired with an observational approach to examine two communities and their teen heroes through debilitating injuries, off-ice troubles, family health concerns, and the expectations of being a future star in the NHL."

The documentary also got a solid review NHL insider Michael Russo. 

It opens Sept. 9 and Sept. 16 at select theaters in Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa and Washington, with 26 of the theaters scattered about Minnesota. More opening date details here

  • MSP Film at The Main Cinema, Minneapolis, MN

  • Marcus Lakes 10, Hermantown, MN

  • Cinema 6, Eveleth / Virginia / Mountain Iron, MN

  • Highland 1 & 2, St. Paul, MN

  • Marcus Duluth 11, Duluth, MN

  • Grand Rapids 8, Grand Rapids, MN

  • Champlin 14, Champlin, MN

  • Hibbing Cinema 8, Hibbing, MN

  • Plymouth Grand 15, Plymouth, MN

  • Lakes 12, Baxter, MN

  • Cine 5, International Falls, MN

  • Marcus Elk River 17, Elk River, MN

  • Marcus Hastings 9, Hastings, MN

  • Marcus Oakdale 17, Oakdale, MN

  • Marcus Parkwood, Waite Park, MN

  • Marcus Rochester Galaxy 14, Rochester, MN

  • Marcus Rosemount 10, Rosemount, MN

  • Bemidji 10, Bemidji, MN

  • Hudson 12, Hudson, WI

  • Andover 10, Andover, MN

  • Midway Mall 9, Alexandria, MN

  • Northwoods Cinema 10, Owatonna, MN

  • Cannon Valley 10, Dundas / Northfield, MN

  • Historic State Theater, Ely, MN

  • St Michael Cinema 15, St Michael, MN

  • Historic Lake Theatre, Moose Lake, MN

  • Grand 22, Bismarck, ND

  • River Cinema, East Grand Forks, MN

  • Magic Lantern, Spokane, WA

  • Fargo Theatre / Fargo Docs, Fargo, ND

  • West Acres, Fargo, ND

  • FilmScene, Iowa City, IA

Hockeyland debuts digitally on Amazon and Apple TV Oct. 18. 

'Hockeyland' documentary debuting in Minnesota movie theaters

The documentary has received great reviews at numerous film festivals.

