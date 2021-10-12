Holiday lights festival returning to State Fairgrounds – but this time you walk

The holiday light festival that debuted at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds as a social distancing-friendly attraction last November is returning for a second year – but this time you can walk it.

It was announced Monday that the GLOW Holiday Festival will open for drivers on Nov. 18, continuing through Jan. 2.

It made its bow last year as a drive-through attraction while Minnesota was experiencing its worst COVID outbreak to date.

But this year visitors will be able to take in the interactive displays, art installations, and illuminated trees on their feet, with the attraction a "walk-through only" event.

Among the light attractions will include a 60-foot tall illuminated tree and Santa Land, which includes the original 20-foot display from the former Dayton's department store, a Gingerbread House, and a three-story lighted "GLOW Palace."

There will be a State Fair influence too, with visitors able to take a ride on the Sky Glider and get their fill of State Fair food from a selection of popular vendors.

There will be a limited hourly capacity, with visitors let in on the hour. Masks will be required for indoor spaces for all aged 3 and over, and are being "encouraged at all outdoor displays."

Tickets go on sale Oct. 18 here, They cost $20.75 for adults, and $12.75 for children 12 and under.