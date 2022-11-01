Holidazzle returns this month; explore the line-up of festivities

Holidazzle will return to Loring Park in Minneapolis this holiday season, with the event’s line-up featuring both long-standing traditions and new attractions.

The festivities are scheduled to kick-off on Friday, Nov. 25 and continue each Friday through Sunday until Dec. 18, according to the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

This year’s festivities include over 30 food and shopping vendors, art exhibits, visits from Santa, fireworks and more. New attractions will include roller skating, giveaways, and visits from local dog rescue organizations.

Food vendors include Kramarczuk’s, The Littlest Pancake, Fair Faves, ipierogi, Heavenly Feast Bar-B-Que, KCM Eggrolls, Blue Tin Cup Kafe, Youinverse Waffle, Los Traviesos tacos y tortas, Meson By Hector Ruiz, Dough Gold, Corn Hole and Root to Rise.

Festivities include an a capella group sing-off each Friday, leading to the championship on Dec. 16, and a fireworks display each Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

Holidazzle 2022 Hours Fridays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Saturdays from noon until 9 p.m.

Sundays from noon until 6 p.m.

“Holidazzle has long been a place to bring our community together and enjoy the holiday season in mpls downtown,” Leah Wong, the council’s vice president of external relations, said in a press release. "This November and December, we will again gather to enjoy collective urban experiences, convergent holiday events, create memories together, and take in all the Holidazzle magic downtown offers."

Parking is available at Minneapolis College and Metro Transit will offer free bus or light rail transportation to the event each Saturday.

Visit Holidazzle.com for the complete schedule.