Restaurant offering helicopter flight with dinner during St. Paul Winter Carnival

Dinner with a view is taking on new meaning at Holman's Table in St. Paul.

The restaurant at the Downtown St. Paul Airport is celebrating the St. Paul Winter Carnival with a new event featuring a helicopter ride and dinner-for-two for $250.

The offering is available by reservation on Jan. 26, 27, 28 and Feb. 2, 3, and 4.

According to the event organizers, the helicopter ride departs from the tarmac at Holman's Table and lasts approximately seven minutes. Guests will be seated in the dinner room for service immediately following the flight.

Guests can reserve a spot by calling Holman’s Table at 612-261-1620. More information can be found here.

The 10-day St. Paul Winter Carnival is expected to attract over 100,000 festival-goers to events in downtown St. Paul, the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and other venues throughout the city.

The annual event is organized by the Saint Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation.