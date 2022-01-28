Home brand plans 'flagship' store in Maple Grove AMC Theater space

Skip to main content
Home renovation brand details 'flagship' store set to take over Maple Grove AMC Theater space

Home renovation brand details 'flagship' store set to take over Maple Grove AMC Theater space

This will be the company's first Minnesota location.

Floor and Decor

This will be the company's first Minnesota location.

Newly posted city documents offer a closer look at the home renovation brand expected to take over the former AMC Theater space in Maple Grove.

Floor and Decor wants to repurpose the recently closed theater at 12575 Elm Creek Blvd. N into its first Minnesota location. The large-format store is described in a city Planning Commission document as an important entry point for the business.

"This location will serve as a flagship store for the Floor and Decor brand in the market and will draw a large customer base from throughout the region," the document says.

Read more: AMC movie theater in Maple Grove closes for good

Floor and Decor, headquartered in Atlanta, describes itself as a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and other home accessories — sinks, countertops, vanities and the like. These products are put on display on the sales floor for customers to browse.

Founded in 2000, the company currently has 153 stores in 33 states, but has yet to break into Minnesota. The AMC site will need to be converted into a retail warehouse space, with Floor and Decor also proposing some exterior and landscaping work.

Floor and Decor projects net sales of $12-$15 million during the first year of operation in Maple Grove. The store will have 40-50 employees, with just over half of them full-time.

In addition, three adjacent properties located on the site would be redeveloped into retail or restaurant space.

The Maple Grove Planning Commission will take up the proposal on Jan. 31, with the full City Council expected to weigh in at an upcoming meeting.

The AMC Theater, open since June of 2001, closed with little warning earlier this month. Its shuttering means Maple Grove no longer has a movie theater, with the nearest cinema in Coon Rapids.

