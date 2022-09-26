Skip to main content
Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Northland

Some hunters are allegedly shooting directly in front of houses.

A ruffed grouse in the snow. Courtesy of David Mitchell / United States Fish & Wildlife Service.

Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. 

A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses." 

There have also been complaints of grouse hunters throwing beer cans out of trucks and driving onto clearly posted property.

"One hunter was surprised to learn that the gate he shot his bird in front of blocked someone’s home," wrote one officer in Hovland. "He said: 'I didn’t know anyone lived here. I have been hunting this road for 30 years!'" 

"Hunters should note that many people have been buying property and building small homes in the North Woods," the report continued. "Oftentimes, these homes are most often not visible from roads – even well under the 500 feet distance for legal hunting on unposted land." 

Minnesota's hunting season for ruffed and spruce grouse opened Sept. 17 and continues through Jan. 1. 

