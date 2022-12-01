Skip to main content
Hope Breakfast Bar owners plan new location in Eagan

The Eagan restaurant plans feature an outdoor patio.

Hope Breakfast Bar at 1 S Leech St. in downtown St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The restaurateurs behind a popular breakfast spot founded in a historic St. Paul firehouse in 2019 are planning to expand to Eagan. 

Hope Breakfast Bar, also located in St. Louis Park's West End, intends to open in Eagan following a remodel of space at 1012 Diffley Road, near Dunn Bros. Coffee. 

Chef Brian Ingram, of Purpose Restaurants, created the breakfast and lunch concept, which has become known for its lavish breakfast dishes, including German chocolate pancakes, fried pickle waffles, and piña colada French toast. 

The restaurant also serves lunch fare, speciality coffee drinks, and cocktails. 

"Hope is really set up to be embedded in the communities," Ingram told the Eagan Planning Commission last week, highlighting the work of the restaurant group's nonprofit entity, Give Hope MN

Hope locations each donate 3% of sales to the charity, which has provided hundreds of thousands of meals to those in need, paid for funerals of gun violence victims, and led various other initiatives. 

Ingram, who lives in St. Paul's Summit Hill neighborhood, is also behind the Gnome Craft Pub, Apostle Supper Club and the upcoming Spring Break restaurant in St. Paul. 

Ingram told the Star Tribune he's also exploring the possibility of additional Hope Breakfast Bar locations in Minneapolis, Edina and elsewhere. 

The plans for the Eagan location are set to go before the Eagan City Council for a vote on Tuesday, Dec. 6. 

Read more about Purpose Restaurants: 

