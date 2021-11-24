Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Hope Breakfast Bar's second Twin Cities location to open Sunday
Hope Breakfast Bar's second Twin Cities location to open Sunday

The St. Paul eatery is opening in St. Louis Park.
All-day breakfast is coming to St. Louis Park thanks to the opening of a St. Paul favorite's second location.

Hope Breakfast Bar, the eatery currently found at 1 S. Leech St. on the doorstep of Children's Minnesota–St. Paul, is opening its new restaurant this Sunday at the West End in St. Louis Park.

The creation of restaurateur couple Brian and Sarah Ingram, their first foray into the west metro will comprise a full sitdown restaurant as well as a walk-up coffee bar for "grab & go" menu options.

It also has some exclusive menu options not found at its St. Paul restaurant, including fried pickles and waffles, pina colada French toast, banana bread pancakes, a deviled egg sandwich, "hopeful" pho, and "hope" spaghetti chili.

The Ingrams describe their business as "mission" based, and like their St. Paul restaurant, they will be giving a minimum 3% of proceeds to charitable causes through their nonprofit Give Hope.

The pair hit the headlines in early 2020 when they provided free breakfasts for children that February during the teacher strike, and did the same when the onset of the pandemic led to shutdowns in March.

"Bringing Hope Breakfast Bar to the West Side of the cities felt like the perfect fit for our second location to continue our work in serving the community by creating jobs, building spaces for the community to gather and eat quality food, and give back to those that need assistance," Brian Ingram said.

"With the density of corporate offices and apartment complexes surrounding The Shops at West End, we not only want to share breakfast with St. Louis Park we hope to be their local morning coffee stop with the addition of our new walk-up coffee bar and grab & go eats menu."

Hope Breakfast Bar can be found at 5377 W. 16th St. in St. Louis Park (next to The Local West End). It will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. at weekends. Reservations here.

