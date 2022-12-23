How an idea dreamed up in Minnesota school detention became a Hollywood Christmas movie

Two writers who met during detention at a Minnesota middle school have now made their gory comedic ideas a reality in the new Hollywood Christmas movie, Violent Night.

During the 1990s, writers Patrick Casey and Josh Miller met at Olson Middle School in Bloomington and immediately formed a bond over filmmaking and goofy ideas.

The rated-R film stars David Harbour from Stranger Things and presents his Santa Claus as an all-action, "Christmas magic" hero who is just looking for people to believe in him and what Christmas is really about again.

Violent Night sees a rich, in-fighting family targeted by armed robbers just as Santa arrives to deliver gifts. The film is a cynical take on Christmas, taking elements from holiday classics – very, very obviously the first two Die Hard movies – and throwing them together with adult humor and bloody action scenes.

Casey and Miller spoke with Bring Me The News about the movie and their start in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Bloomington Beginnings

When the two met in detention in the eighth grade, they weren't even allowed to speak to each other. But they did anyways, sharing their common interests and discussing the dreams of getting to Hollywood someday .

The duo became closer friends when they started high school, even though they were in different schools, with Casey attending Bloomington Kennedy and Miller Bloomington Jefferson. The duo first began creating content for public access television at Bloomington Educational Community Television (BEC-TV) during the their freshmen years, eventually taking over lead duties for the show "Y R U-Up."

"There was one late night comedy show [on BEC-TV], and we both watched that show and thought 'we could do this!' 'We could do this better!'" Casey said, with the program having similarities to Saturday Night Live.

"For us it was a super valuable training ground. We were forced to make [new content] every week and also immediately get audience feedback, because it was a college show... people would instantly be like 'that was great!' or 'that really sucked you guys!'"

Thomas Ringdal, Tech Director at BEC-TV, had nothing but great things to say about Casey and Miller. Ringdal has been involved with production there since 1979, he tells Bring Me The News.

"These guys came in with more motivation, raw talent and creative juices than I've ever seen before or ever seen since," Ringdal said.

"Josh and Pat have always been outstanding. Their talent is just amazing and I'm proud to be connected with them over the years."

Miller said they used to make feature-length films on their own but never really got much attention for their projects.

"Didn't really have major aspirations [for the films we made] other than just making them and watching them," he said. "But the fourth one we made called 'Hey, Stop Stabbing Me!' got released on DVD and became something of a horror-comedy cult hit."

The movie was filmed in Bloomington in 2000, and centered around a recent college grad from St. Olaf who moved into a home to discover that one of his roommates was a serial killer. Similar violent comedy is seen in Violent Night. (Aside from DVD, the film is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime, for anyone interested.)

Miller says people in the film industry saw Hey, Stop Stabbing Me! and that's how the duo first got noticed for their work.

Patrick Casey (left) and Josh Miller. Eric Charbonneau

From Sonic the Hedgehog to Violent Night

The two eventually hit the big time when they landed a gig to write the script for Sonic the Hedgehog. But it took some time and opportunity to get there.

"We knew we needed to move to [Los Angeles] to get to the next step. Because even when Hey, Stop Stabbing Me! came out on DVD it didn't actually hit [store] shelves until we were already living in LA," Miller said.

Miller said it was a long road to getting noticed, as he and Casey spent a lot of time writing smaller, independent films with about "only one-third of them actually being made."

Casey said their first big opportunity was a chance to pitch to FOX Golan the Insatiable, an animated TV series about a "powerful godlord from an alternate dimension who arrives in Oak Grove, Minnesota." It aired for two seasons from 2013-2015.

"We named [the town] Oak Grove after our middle school, but after making the TV show we later learned there is in fact an Oak Grove, Minnesota," Miller said, with Casey adding that show got them a meeting with Toby Ascher — the producer of Sonic the Hedgehog. At the time, the two weren't aware Ascher was involved in the movie, but they asked about it when they spotted Sonic merchandise scattered around Ascher's office.

"We somehow talked our way into that job," Casey said.

"Yeah ... it involved probably 12 more meetings and almost like a tournament... going up against other writers," Miller added. "Without us asking, I'm not sure we would have landed it."

As the first Sonic the Hedgehog film rolled out, Casey and Miller pitched Violent Night — but it was originally called "Die Hard Santa."

"When you're pitching something like, 'it's Die Hard, but with Santa,' you get an idea if you have them sold within the first 30 seconds... it's pretty self-explanatory," Casey said, with a laugh.

The writing process took around four weeks to complete in early 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns began. Casey and Miller said it was a little easier to focus on that process then.

References to Die Hard — and particularly the sequel Die Hard 2: Die Harder — as well as First Blood can be seen in Violent Night, with both writers say they were looking to make Santa "an older badass looking for redemption," similar to Liam Neeson's recent turn into action films.

Viewers will also see homages to slightly-less-violent Christmas movies too, including Home Alone and A Christmas Carol.

Since they had to write the movie so quickly, they didn't spend any time rewatching Christmas movies to get inspiration. However, Miller said they took what they could recall from the holiday classics as a kid, saying if they couldn't remember it then it probably wasn't worth mentioning anyways.

"A big part of [past Christmas movies] such as A Christmas Carol is caring more about money over what Christmas movies generally feel are the important things in life, like friends and family," Miller said, with Casey adding the "belief in Santa" as another key element.

It nonetheless remains an adult film, with the tone set in the first scene as Harbour's Santa stops off at an English bar before continuing his deliveries. His exit from said bar – without spoilers – sets the tone for the rest of the picture.

"I'm sure some people walked out once they saw Santa's departure from the bar," Casey said with a laugh.

The fight scenes are meticulous and keep you guessing as well, with both writers crediting the collaboration between them and 87North Productions. The company, founded by David Leitch and Kelly McCormick, has provided actions scenes in films like the John Wick series, Nobody, Atomic Blonde and Bullet Train.

Santa also has quite the backstory in the film, coming from a dark past as a viking. That wasn't by coincidence.

"We were asked that, like 'why make Santa a viking?' And it just seemed obvious to us the fact that we are life-long Vikings fans might've played a role," said Casey.

Here's what's next for the duo:

Casey and Miller said they are working on the third installment to the Sonic the Hedgehog series that's set to hit theaters in December 2024.

They are also working on a new adaptation to the videogame, It Takes Two. The game is made by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's company, Seven Bucks Productions.

Violent Night is in movie theaters now, and can also be purchased for streaming from YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, RedBox, and Vudu.

You can check out the trailer to Violent Night below.