How the fastest animal on the planet returned to MN after local extinction

Skip to main content
How Minnesota's peregrine falcons returned to the cliffs after local extinction

How Minnesota's peregrine falcons returned to the cliffs after local extinction

The fastest animal on Earth had once vanished from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A Minnesota Scientific & Natural Area employee holds a peregrine falcon chick during banding efforts led by the Midwest Peregrine Society this spring. Courtesy of the Department of Natural Resources.

The fastest animal on Earth had once vanished from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Each spring, volunteers in Minnesota rappel down cliff sides, climb under bridges and scale buildings, all hoping to discover more about “nature’s missile” — the peregrine falcon.

"What we are discovering is rewriting the text books about peregrines," said Jackie Fallon, vice president of field operations for the St. Paul-based Midwest Peregrine Society

Thousands of peregrine falcons in the United States are monitored through decades-long bird banding efforts. Fallon, a Twin Cities resident, visited her first peregrine falcon nesting site in St. Paul in 1988. 

"I've been hooked ever since," she said. 

In recent days, Fallon and groups of volunteers have traveled around the North Shore, banding chicks found on cliff sides, islands and elsewhere — the season's exhaustive banding efforts should be complete before the end of the month. 

Peregrine falcon banding

image
4
Gallery
4 Images

Chicks are found south of Winona all the way to up to Grand Portage, over to Brainerd, through St. Cloud and beyond — Minnesota is prime real estate for peregrine falcons. 

"Most large cities in our region are near water and that's what brings their food source to them," Fallon explained. 

Peregrine falcons, able to reach straight-line flight speeds of 70 mph and stoop speeds in excess of 240 mph, are the fastest animal on the planet. 

While there's over 350 nesting pairs in the Upper Midwest today, there were none just over a half-century ago. 

Before the reintroduction efforts took hold, Minnesota lost sight of the species in 1963 — that's when the state's last known peregrine falcon, documented at Whitewater State Park near Rochester, vanished. DDT, the insecticide widely used on agricultural crops in the 1950s and 1960s, had completed wiped out the population. 

The Midwest Peregrine Society, now a non-profit organization powered by donations, was founded in 1970 by a group of falconers. 

With a $3 million investment, approximately 1,300 peregrine falcons were purchased from captive breeders and released in the Midwest region in the 1980s and 1990s. 

Back in the wild, the raptors returned to the cliffs they had historically inhabited for thousands for years, Fallon said. Many others found success in urban areas, nesting atop buildings and other tall structures. Over 100 chicks, for example, have been hatched at the Colonnade building in Golden Valley over the past 30 years. 

"Peregrines are more adaptable than we ever gave them credit for," Fallon said, adding an 18-year-old peregrine falcon nesting on a bridge in Mankato is the oldest in Minnesota. 

While the species' recovery exceeded all expectations, Fallon said the future of peregrine falcons and other raptors depends on the availability of clear air, fresh water and safe food. 

While the birds no longer face the threat of DDT in the United States, they do risk coming into contact with the chemical in other parts of the world during migration — that's something Fallon and other volunteers are keeping watch for by testing the birds' feathers. 

During this year's banding efforts, volunteers are feeling relief as the state's avian influenza outbreak spared peregrine falcons. Statewide, researchers only know of one nesting site in Bloomington where chicks failed to hatch after their mother succumb to the virus. 

That leaves roughly 120-150 young peregrine falcons taking flight in Minnesota this year alone. 

Next Up

image
Minnesota Life

How the fastest animal on the planet returned to MN after local extinction

The fastest animal on Earth had once vanished from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

image
Minnesota Life

St. Paul's new 'skate trail' brings non-traditional park to life

Gateway Park is the first of four parks to open in the Highland Bridge redevelopment.

FWDqyh6UEAENgIG
MN Weather

80 mph winds, large hail possible with severe storms in MN

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the state until 3 a.m. Saturday.

290376311_5009722282489162_198055240351933487_n
MN News

30 people evacuated as flooding hammers small town

It's assumed that at least eight inches of rain fell in Randall, with more heavy rain expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

Intersection in Rochester.
MN News

Boy dies in motorcycle crash in Rochester

Police are investigating as of Friday afternoon.

Tab2FileL (13)
MN Weather

Numerous severe storms likely in Minnesota Friday night

Watch the video for the full details with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

court room
MN News

Teen pleads guilty in shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Columbia Heights

Damico Jamal-Tokyo High will receive a sentence in juvenile court, along with an adult prison sentence.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 11.00.01 AM
MN News

Walz wants to use surplus money to send direct payments to Minnesotans

It's a renewed effort from a previous proposal from Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan's supplemental budget in January.

Ron Johnson
WI News

Jan. 6 committee says aide for WI senator tried to give fake elector info to Pence

The attempt was discovered through text messages in the ongoing public hearing held by the Jan. 6 select committee.

Stock U of M sign
MN News

Minnesota State colleges, U of M boosting tuition again

The Minnesota State system's Board of Trustee's approved the increase Wednesday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 24

The next daily update will be provided Monday, June 27.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Walz, Jensen react to historic Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade

After voting to overturn Roe, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has hinted contraception and same-sex marriage protections should follow.

Related

Owl
Minnesota Life

MN owl returned to the wild after rare recovery from avian flu

The great horned owl released Wednesday is the Raptor Center's first patient to recover from HPAI.

image
Minnesota Life

Rainfall spurs mosquito hotspots in the Twin Cities

Mosquitoes are making a comeback after last year's drought.

National Loon Center
Minnesota Life

Look inside the National Loon Center planned for Crosslake, MN

The three-story center is designed to show visitors life from a loons' point-of-view.

Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 10.07.34 AM
Minnesota Life

Locally-crafted flowers to be sold at Spyhouse Coffee

The floral pop-up shop will benefit local charities.

The Butcher's Tale
MN Food & Drink

The Butcher's Tale opens revamped beer garden

The 2,000-square-foot space now features an atrium with a glass roof and retractable walls.

image
Minnesota Life

Renderings unveiled for potential World's Fair in Bloomington

Minnesota is one of five destinations in the running to host the event in 2027.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Stranger Things' star draws hundreds to Jordan, Minnesota

The record heat didn't stop hundreds of Joe Keery fans from visiting Jordan, Minnesota on Monday.

Imani 2021
Minnesota Life

A young shorebird's journey inspires hope for endangered Great Lakes species

Why a Great Lakes Piping Plover spotted in Duluth made big waves in Chicago.