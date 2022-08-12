How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair this year

The fair released its money-saving tips Thursday, including on parking, admission and entertainment.

Melissa Turtinen

The Minnesota State Fair kicks off in less than two weeks, but there are things attendees can do now to save money once they arrive.

The State Fair released its money saving guide Thursday, which includes tips on finding free parking, reduced admission and no-cost activities and entertainment.

Discounted tickets

Through Aug. 24, discounted fair tickets can be purchased online, at the fairgrounds ticket office or at select Cub Foods locations. The tickets are $14 for adults, or $3 off the regular admission. Admission for children and seniors is also marked down to $14, $1 off the usual price.

Blue Ribbon Bargain Books

Also available for purchase through Aug. 24 are the fair’s Blue Ribbon Bargain Books. The $5 coupon books include 100 different coupons that are valid throughout the fair. They can be bought at the fairgrounds, select Cub Foods locations and other locations in Greater Minnesota.

The coupon books can also be purchased at the fair while supplies last.

Special days

Discounted admission at the gate is available on certain days at the fair.

Aug. 25 (opening day): $15 for adults, $12 for children and seniors

Aug. 29 and Sep. 1: $12 for seniors

Aug. 30: $12 for active military and families, $12 for retired military and spouses

Aug. 21 and Sep. 5: $12 for children with purchase of ticket at gate

Mighty Midway & Kidway rides

Cheap rides and games for kids can be found at Mighty Midway & Kidway, with tickets going for $1 each or a sheet of 28 for $25 at the fair.

All-day specials on rides are available on Aug. 25, Aug. 29, Aug. 31 and Sep. 5, and before 1 p.m. on Aug. 26, Aug. 30, Sep. 1, and Sep. 5.

Free parking

The fair offers shuttles to and from the fair at 30 free parking locations.

Metro Transit, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and Southwest Transit also offer park-and-ride for a small fee from various suburbs

Free concerts

More than 900 free performances will take place across the fair’s stages throughout the 12 days of the fair.

Drawings and giveaways

Vendors across the state fairgrounds will be holding a series of free drawings and giveaways – though it might cost you an email address or some personal delays.

You can find the free giveaway guide at any information booth at the fair.

