Skip to main content

How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair this year

The fair released its money-saving tips Thursday, including on parking, admission and entertainment.
minnesota state fair

The Minnesota State Fair kicks off in less than two weeks, but there are things attendees can do now to save money once they arrive.

The State Fair released its money saving guide Thursday, which includes tips on finding free parking, reduced admission and no-cost activities and entertainment.

Discounted tickets

Through Aug. 24, discounted fair tickets can be purchased online, at the fairgrounds ticket office or at select Cub Foods locations. The tickets are $14 for adults, or $3 off the regular admission. Admission for children and seniors is also marked down to $14, $1 off the usual price.

Blue Ribbon Bargain Books

Also available for purchase through Aug. 24 are the fair’s Blue Ribbon Bargain Books. The $5 coupon books include 100 different coupons that are valid throughout the fair. They can be bought at the fairgrounds, select Cub Foods locations and other locations in Greater Minnesota.

The coupon books can also be purchased at the fair while supplies last.

Special days

Discounted admission at the gate is available on certain days at the fair.

Aug. 25 (opening day): $15 for adults, $12 for children and seniors

Aug. 29 and Sep. 1: $12 for seniors

Aug. 30: $12 for active military and families, $12 for retired military and spouses

Aug. 21 and Sep. 5: $12 for children with purchase of ticket at gate

Mighty Midway & Kidway rides 

Cheap rides and games for kids can be found at Mighty Midway & Kidway, with tickets going for $1 each or a sheet of 28 for $25 at the fair.

All-day specials on rides are available on Aug. 25, Aug. 29, Aug. 31 and Sep. 5, and before 1 p.m. on Aug. 26, Aug. 30, Sep. 1, and Sep. 5.

Related: Gallery: 38 new foods, 8 new vendors announced for 2022 Minnesota State Fair

Related: Minnesota State Fair to feature over 40 new beverages in 2022

Free parking

The fair offers shuttles to and from the fair at 30 free parking locations.

Metro Transit, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and Southwest Transit also offer park-and-ride for a small fee from various suburbs

Free concerts

More than 900 free performances will take place across the fair’s stages throughout the 12 days of the fair. 

Drawings and giveaways

Vendors across the state fairgrounds will be holding a series of free drawings and giveaways – though it might cost you an email address or some personal delays.

You can find the free giveaway guide at any information booth at the fair.

Click here for more information

Next Up

minnesota state fair
MN Lifestyle

How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair this year

The fair released its money-saving tips Thursday, including on parking, admission and entertainment.

Motel 6 Rochester
MN News

Threat of 'potential overdoses' among youths prompts Motel 6 raid

Rochester police says fentanyl pills were among the items seized.

boyd huppert
TV, Movies and The Arts

Boyd Huppert, Twin Cities TV stations among Murrow Award winners

The KARE 11 personality known for his 'Land of 10,000 Stories' feature was among the national winners.

Bar beer
MN News

Study: Excessive drinking cost Minnesotans almost $8 billion in 2019

The study was published by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

Disney+
TV, Movies and The Arts

Price of Disney+ is going up, unless you want ads

The ad-free version of Disney+ will increase from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month, effective Dec. 8.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago

The two suspects were spotted leaving a barber shop.

Flickr - minneapolis police officer close-up belt camera - Tony Webster
MN News

Walz: Increased state law enforcement presence to stay in Twin Cities

A multi-agency effort to curb crime will go on until further notice.

background-g2af72a5da_1280
MN News

Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified

The incident happened in June.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Bloomington PD to provide update on Mall of America shooting investigation

There's unconfirmed reports the suspected gunman and an accomplice have been arrested.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 3.14.27 PM
MN News

Motorcyclist found dead behind guardrail 6 hours after crash

The crash happened before sunset Wednesday, but no one called 911.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 2.49.44 PM
MN Health

Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses

If the nurses walk off the job, Minnesota would be home to one of the largest nurses strikes in U.S. history.

DSC_8611
MN News

Iowa Gov. asks court to lift injunction on 'heartbeat' abortion ban

A court challenge seeks to revive Iowa's abortion ban.

Related

Minnesota State Fair
Minnesota Life

Discounted tickets to the Minnesota State Fair now available

You'll pay more if you wait to buy tickets during the fair.

minnesota state fair
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair tickets will cost more this year

The fair's hours will also be shorter.

Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair reveals this year's bargains, discounts

The customary money-saving deals have been released.

Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair reveals its 2019 money-saving tips

We're just 2 weeks away from the start of the fair.

Minnesota State Fair - corn foreground image
Minnesota Life

The 2021 Minnesota State Fair: Everything you need to know

From ticket prices to new foods to health protocols, we've got you covered.

the blue barn - state fair
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair reveals deals, drawings and giveaways guide

Because did you even go to the State Fair if you don't leave with a plastic bag full of branded knick-knacks?

minnesota state fair bandshell concert
MN Music and Radio

Here's the lineup for the free entertainment at this year's State Fair

The State Fair begins Aug. 26.

Minnesota State Fair - main gate day 2021
MN Lifestyle

Tickets still available for Minnesota State Fair preview event

The five-day Minnesota State Fair taster event, featuring over 30 food and drink vendors, is making its return at the end of the month.