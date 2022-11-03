Skip to main content
Hunters warned: Don't put deer carcasses in recycling bin

It apparently needs to be said.

Disposing of parts of a deer carcass this hunting season? Don't put it in a recycling bin.

It's a reminder that's apparently required in Otter Tail County, which this week issued an appeal to hunters ahead of the new deer season.

"Don’t you dare put that deer head in the recycling bin! Yes, we do see animal parts such as heads or legs EVERY hunting season, but there is no reason for anyone to put those things in the recycling," the county said.

It then goes on to provide a list of things that don't belong in the recycling: 

  • Deer legs
  • Deer heads
  • Deer hides
  • Dead geese or ducks ("yes we see those too")
  • Bloody cardboard from butchering

The county notes that its staff have to remove every item that doesn't belong in the recycling.

"Deal with your own deer head so they don’t have to," the county says.

Come on, people.

The Minnesota firearms deer season starts this Saturday.

