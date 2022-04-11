Hwy. 55 work to cause disruption between Minneapolis, Inver Grove Heights

Commuters between the southeast metro and Minneapolis can expect some disruption over the coming months thanks to construction work on Hwy. 55.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that its "roadway and bridge preservation project" will start this spring and last until the fall.

The project covers an eight-mile stretch starting from the heavily used Hwy. 55/62 Mendota Bridge across the Minnesota River and ending at the Hwy. 55 junction with Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights.

MnDOT

Throughout the length of the project, MnDOT is warning there will be "full, partial, and directional closures" on Hwy. 55.

That will include partial closures on the Mendota Bridge while the pavement is repaired, as well as the temporary closure of the bike and pedestrian trail on it.

The whole eight-mile stretch of the roadway will be resurfaced, while there will be full closures at times of the bridges over I-494 and I-35E as they are re-decked.

MnDOT will also be adding a trail along Hwy. 55 between Mendota Heights Road and Blue Gentian Road, in Mendota Heights.

The department says that when the work is finished this fall, the stretch of highway "will have a smoother road surface, and extended bridge and pavement life."

You can find more details here.

This work is separate but in addition to the work on Hwy. 55 in Minneapolis between the Mendota Bridge and I-94 south of downtown. This will see staggered closures on Hiawatha Avenue between spring and fall.

