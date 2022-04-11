Hwy. 55 work to cause disruption between Minneapolis, Inver Grove Heights

Skip to main content
Hwy. 55 construction work to cause disruptions between Minneapolis, Inver Grove Heights

Hwy. 55 construction work to cause disruptions between Minneapolis, Inver Grove Heights

The road and bridge replacement project won't be finished till the fall.

John Sonderman, Flickr

The road and bridge replacement project won't be finished till the fall.

Commuters between the southeast metro and Minneapolis can expect some disruption over the coming months thanks to construction work on Hwy. 55.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that its "roadway and bridge preservation project" will start this spring and last until the fall.

The project covers an eight-mile stretch starting from the heavily used Hwy. 55/62 Mendota Bridge across the Minnesota River and ending at the Hwy. 55 junction with Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights.

Screen Shot 2022-04-11 at 10.39.56 AM

Throughout the length of the project, MnDOT is warning there will be "full, partial, and directional closures" on Hwy. 55.

That will include partial closures on the Mendota Bridge while the pavement is repaired, as well as the temporary closure of the bike and pedestrian trail on it.

The whole eight-mile stretch of the roadway will be resurfaced, while there will be full closures at times of the bridges over I-494 and I-35E as they are re-decked.

MnDOT will also be adding a trail along Hwy. 55 between Mendota Heights Road and Blue Gentian Road, in Mendota Heights.

The department says that when the work is finished this fall, the stretch of highway "will have a smoother road surface, and extended bridge and pavement life."

 You can find more details here.

This work is separate but in addition to the work on Hwy. 55 in Minneapolis between the Mendota Bridge and I-94 south of downtown. This will see staggered closures on Hiawatha Avenue between spring and fall.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

14705392355_7d5d9444ab_k
MN Travel

Hwy. 55 work to cause disruption between Minneapolis, Inver Grove Heights

The road and bridge replacement project won't be finished till the fall.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 11

The latest report includes the death of a teenager between the age of 15-19.

Prince
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis block party set for June to unveil massive Prince mural

The block party and mural unveiling will happen in early June.

Pitbull
MN Music and Radio

Pitbull feat. Iggy Azalea to play Grandstand at 2022 State Fair

The Latin megastar will play the opening Sunday.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Tornadoes, blizzard possible with huge storm set to arrive Tuesday

"Of greatest concern is the increasing risk of severe weather, including the chance for tornadoes, Tuesday evening," says the NWS Twin Cities.

Ice crash Minnetonka
MN News

Water rescue team needs rescuing after its hovercraft overturns

The crew was on a training operation at the time.

police lights squad car
MN News

Charges: St. Louis Park man lunged at woman, baby with knife

Clyde Mutanga has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault.

Phoutthasa Prathane
MN News

'Armed and dangerous' Pelican Rapids shooting suspect on the run

Authorities have told members of the public not to approach him.

police tape
MN News

Minneapolis homicide victims identified by medical examiner

The homicides were the 19th and 20th of the year in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 10.28.12 AM
MN News

Pedestrian struck by driver on Central Avenue in Columbia Heights

The crash occurred near the intersection of Central Avenue Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast Saturday night.

EC3ACLQWwAAqVtd
TV, Movies and The Arts

Beloved southeast Minnesota sportscaster Pat Lund dies

A cause of death has not been announced.

Minnesota Aurora
MN Sports

Minnesota Aurora unveils kits for 2022 season

The women's professional soccer team will debut in May.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-10-02 at 9.57.05 AM
MN News

Fatal crash investigation underway in Inver Grove Heights

The crash happened on Hwy. 55 near Argenta Trail.

MN News

Woman, 55, killed in Inver Grove Heights hit-and-run

Police are looking for information about the vehicle.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing sites in Inver Grove Heights, Stillwater expand operations

Gov. Tim Walz announced the new testing site schedules Friday.

MN Weird

Inver Grove Heights police called to, um, a horse in a basement

So this happened.

Construction
MN News

MnDOT reveals road construction projects for 2020 season

There is some major work planned on Twin Cities roads.

MN Travel

Be aware of these road, lane closures on Memorial Day weekend

There are no new Twin Cities projects starting this weekend – but plenty are still ongoing.

Construction
MN Travel

MnDOT reveals its 2022 road construction projects

More than 230 projects that will be undertaken. We've picked out some of the key ones.

fire, flames
MN News

One found dead after fire at home in Inver Grove Heights

The blaze was reported Sunday evening.