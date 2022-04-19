Hy-Vee scraps long-standing plans for stores in 5 metro cities

Skip to main content
Hy-Vee bails on long-standing plans for five stores in Twin Cities area

Hy-Vee bails on long-standing plans for five stores in Twin Cities area

The Mayor of Farmington says the grocer made nothing but "empty promises."

Picture Des Moines via Flickr

The Mayor of Farmington says the grocer made nothing but "empty promises."

Hy-Vee is backing out of plans to build five supermarkets in the Twin Cities metro area. 

Long-standing plans for new Hy-Vee supermarkets in Farmington, Chaska, Blaine, West St. Paul, and Maple Grove have dissolved under a new company growth strategy focused on larger store footprints. 

"Hy-Vee is adopting a new long-term growth strategy centered on building larger stores and putting more distance between future retail sites," a company spokesperson told Bring Me The News, confirming that plans for the five stores have been called-off. "As a result, we have elected to sell five parcels acquired over the past six years for smaller projects in the Twin Cities area." 

The news, first reported in the Pioneer Press on Monday, is especially challenging for the Farmington community, where the town's only grocery store closed in 2019

"It's frustrating because we've spent two years without a grocery store and nothing but empty promises," Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt told Bring Me The News on Tuesday.

The Farmington City Council approved Hy-Vee's plans to anchor the town's Vermillion River Crossing retail hub back in 2016.  

At the time, officials agreed to defer special assessments on the property in exchange for movement on the plans by May 2021. 

In August, with the project looking stalled out, the Farmington City Council terminated the deferral and levied a special assessment totaling roughly $2.05 million against the property. 

Despite a lack of progress, Hy-Vee representatives had told city officials the Farmington store remained a top priority, according to a city council memo from August. 

Hoyt said Hy-Vee now carries a responsibility to make right by the citizens of Farmington and reimburse the taxpayers. 

"The Farmington taxpayers are the only ones that've upheld their obligations here," he said. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Similar confusion surrounded the Hy-Vee store approved for Chaska off Engler Boulevard and Creek Road. 

In 2020, three years after city officials approved plans for a store, a Hy-Vee spokesperson told Southwest News Media the company was still planning to build the store. 

Plans for Hy-Vee in Blaine were approved back in 2018 and the grocer bought a 10-acre property in West St. Paul in 2019, according to the Pioneer Press. 

Looking ahead, Hoyt said he hopes the property in Farmington hits the market fast, especially after the city received a handful of serious inquiries from other grocers in the past. 

“They all said the same thing - there’s not enough market share if Hy-Vee comes here," Hoyt recalls. 

Next Up

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee scraps long-standing plans for stores in 5 metro cities

The Mayor of Farmington says the grocer made nothing but "empty promises."

Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 1.59.55 PM
MN Weather

Saturday will be warm, then more cold air intrudes

Bleh.

Target HQ
MN Business

For Target's Twin Cities offices, hybrid work is here to stay

Downtown's largest employer won't require a full-time return to the corporate offices.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Wizard wand-wielding man threatened Bloomington hotel employee

The wizard wand measured 16-inches with a 'knife-like' metal point.

C. Shepersky - Stearns COunty Jail
MN News

Man who slashed woman during meth-fueled standoff gets 23 months

As part of a plea deal, a charge of false imprisonment was dismissed.

Kelly Holstine
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former MN Teacher of the Year to open indie bookstore in Sheboygan, WI

WordHaven BookHouse to open this month on Independent Bookstore Day.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 19

Cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 'beginning to creep back up' in MN: What happens next?

The Minnesota Department of Health says cases are "beginning to creep back up."

stalk and spade
MN Food & Drink

Former NHL star to open first Stalk & Spade franchise location in MN

The Wayzata-based chain is branching out from company-owned eateries to a franchise model.

Life Link
MN News

9-year-old girl shot in the head in southwest Minnesota

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Counting Crows
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota State Fair announces 4 more Grandstand acts

The State Fair has added two more shows featuring acts from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Mask plane
MN Coronavirus

MSP Airport, major airlines drop mask mandate after court ruling

Wearing a face mask will be optional in airports and planes.

Related

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

2 Hy-Vee grocery stores slated to open in the Twin Cities this year

The stores are scheduled to open in the spring and summer of this year.

MN Shopping

Hy-Vee planning another small format store in the Twin Cities

Apple Valley is set to get a 'Fast & Fresh' store.

hy-vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee seeking to open grocery store, liquor store in Bloomington

The city will consider the plan next month.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Spring Lake Park Hy-Vee to open by the end of May

A dozen Hy-Vee stores are now located in the Twin Cities metro area.

Screen Shot 2021-12-30 at 10.57.22 AM
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee adding armed security guards to its stores

The grocery store chain is enhancing its security measures to protect customers and staff.

dsw at hy-vee 2
MN Lifestyle

Mini DSW shops to open at 6 Hy-Vee stores in the Twin Cities

Two are now open, with four more set to follow.

MN Shopping

Hy-Vee to install protective windows at checkouts, bans reusable bags

The Iowa-based retailer is taking the step to protect its staff from the coronavirus.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee brings back shopping hour only for those high-risk from COVID-19

Similar steps were taken during the spring.