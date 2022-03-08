Skip to main content
Ice Castles announce final weekend of 2022

You've got a couple more days to visit before it starts to melt.

This year's iteration of the ever-popular Ice Castles will soon be shutting down.

The Ice Castles will be open Friday, March 11, and Saturday March 12 — and that's it for 2022, organizers announced Tuesday, pitching it as "one last weekend to experience the magic of winter before it melts."

The attraction set up shop in New Brighton this year, with its frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains, ice statues and more drawing visitors since Jan. 7. Organizers said tens of thousands of people have come by.

Tickets for the final two days of operation can be purchased online.

The castles have been a wintertime staple in Minnesota over the past decade, bouncing from the Mall of America to Eden Prairie, then Stillwater and Excelsior. In the 2019-20 winter, the company behind the event, Ice Castles LLC., moved the attraction to Long Lake Regional Park

