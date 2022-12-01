Skip to main content
Ice Cube to perform 2 nights at Mystic Lake Casino

The rapper hasn't performed in Minnesota since 2018.

Eva Rinaldi/Flickr

Ice Cube will perform two shows at the Mystic Lake Casino Showroom in January.

The casino added a second show, with the former NWA member performing on Jan. 26-27. Both shows start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now via Mystic Lake's website, starting at $59.

Ice Cube last made an appearance in Minnesota during the X-Games Concert Series in 2018, performing with rapper Brother Ali at The Armory and DJs Zedd and Kaskade at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The musician is a jack-of-all-trades, earning titles as an actor, producer, director and CEO and co-founder of the BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league. He left NWA at the peak of its popularity in the early 1990s to pursue a solo career, selling more than 10 million albums on his own.

Some of his most popular solo hits include "It Was A Good Day," "Check Yo Self" and "You Can Do It."

Ice Cube was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, according to his website

The multi-faceted entertainer is also known for his acting roles in "Friday," "Barbershop," "Ride Along" and more.

Mystic Lake Casino asks attendees to arrive at least 45 minutes before the show is set to begin, to allow enough time for security to screen and seat everyone.

IceCube
MN Music and Radio

Target gift card
MN Shopping

Target's annual 10% sale on gift cards will be held this weekend

You can get a $500 gift card for $450.

image
MN Food & Drink

Nicollet Mall's new Ties Lounge & Rooftop closes 'indefinitely'

The establishment aimed to reconnect the downtown community.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man steals car with kids inside, father tracks them down using thief's vehicle

Police said no arrests have been made as of Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 9.15.44 AM
MN Food & Drink

Chinese restaurant closing after 50 years in Columbia Heights

The beloved family-owned restaurant will close Dec. 24.

Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 9.43.40 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Kris Laudien leaving KARE 11 after four years on 'Sunrise'

KARE 11 announced the appointment of Jason Hackett to the morning show this week.

covid
MN Coronavirus

MN's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 29

There are now more than 570 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota.

MNAPresser12122
MN News

Twin Cities nurses to strike for 20 days starting Dec. 11

A strike in Duluth and Two Harbors doesn't have an end date set.

WELYRadio
MN Music and Radio

New owners to take over long-running Ely radio station

WELY will go off the air temporarily starting Thursday, pending the sale.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 12.35.25 PM
MN News

Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees

Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

PrinsburgGoogle
MN News

Rural MN town to consider ordinance allowing lawsuits against abortion providers

Attorney General Keith Ellison said the ordinance would violate the state constitution.

unnamed
MN Food & Drink

Hope Breakfast Bar owners plan new location in Eagan

The Eagan restaurant plans feature an outdoor patio.

