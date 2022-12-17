Skip to main content
Iconic SweatShop Health Club closing after 40 years

The boutique health club has offered more than just a place to workout.

The SweatShop Health Club at 167 Snelling Ave. N. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

A nationally-renowned Twin Cities pilates studio known for being on the cutting edge of woman's fitness will end it's four-decade run this weekend. 

The SweatShop Health Club near the corner of Snelling and Selby avenues in St. Paul has announced its final classes will be held Saturday. 

Founder and President Gayle Winegar established the studio more than 40 years ago, beginning with a location in Minneapolis' Loring Park neighborhood. The club grew to have six locations before consolidating operations to St. Paul. 

Throughout the week, the business' Facebook page has been flooded with posts and old pictures looking back at the studio's accomplishments over the decades. 

The SweatShop credits itself with having trained more Pilates and fitness trainers than any other organization in Minnesota, with more than 1,800 fitness professionals beginning their career with the studio. 

With a strong emphasis on woman's health and empowerment, the studio made waves in the 1990s with a body positivity campaign that featured men posing nude in straw hats in a Sports Illustrated-style spoof photoshoot. 

The photo garnered national media attention in 1998, when it was featured on a billboard outside the club. 

Throughout the decades, most of the SweatShop's clients have been woman, with the remaining 30% being "really smart" men, the studio often joked in advertisements. 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, clients continued to turn to the SweatShop for community as well as fitness. In addition to virtual classes, the studio organized themed-happy hours and other ways to connect. 

Classes at the health club are offered to members and non-members alike. 

The club's clientele over the years has included Taylor Swift, Twyla Tharp, Josh Hartnett, Sting, Andrew Zimmern and others, according to the SweatShop. 

