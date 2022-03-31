If you bought this lettuce at one of these 35 MN stores, throw it out

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is encouraging people to throw away romaine hearts sold by Ocean Mist Farms after discovering a parasite that can make people sick.

The MDA said it found Cyclospora in Ocean Mist Farms Romaine Hearts (Coeurs de laitue Romaine) during routine surveillance sampling.

The impacted products from Ocean Mist Farms have the code 22RHDM2L” and a harvest date of “MAR 10." The lettuce was grown in Coachella, California.

"Customers who purchased the product should discard the product and not eat it. No illnesses associated with this product have been reported at this time in Minnesota," MDA said on Thursday.

The affected products were sold at dozens of grocery stores in Minnesota. They are:

Bob’s Produce Ranch – Fridley, MN

Brink’s Market – Chisago City, MN

Coborn’s Grocery – Hastings, MN

Daggett’s Fresh Foods – Hinckley, MN

Driskill’s Downtown Market – Hopkins, MN

Festival Foods – Andover, MN

Festival Foods – Bloomington, MN

Festival Foods – Hugo, MN

Festival Foods – Lexington, MN

Festival Foods – White Bear Lake, MN

Festival Foods – Brooklyn Park, MN

Jerry’s Market – North Branch, MN

Jubilee Foods – Mound, MN

King’s County Market – Andover, MN

King’s County Market – St. Francis, MN

Knowlan’s Fresh Foods – Maplewood, MN

Knowlan’s Fresh Foods – South St. Paul, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Eagan, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Excelsior, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Eden Prairie, MN

Kowalski’s Market on Grand – St. Paul, MN

Kowalski’s Market on Chicago – Minneapolis, MN

Kowalski’s Market on Lyndale – Minneapolis, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Oak Park Heights, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Shoreview, MN

Kowalski’s Market – White Bear Lake, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Woodbury, MN

Longfellow Market – Minneapolis, MN

Mackenthun’s Foods - Waconia

North Market – Minneapolis, MN

Oxendale’s Market Randolph – St. Paul, MN

Speedy Market – St. Paul, MN

Super One Plaza – Duluth, MN

Super One West – Duluth, MN

Super One – Two Harbors, MN

Symptoms of illness caused by Cyclospora can include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite and weight loss. People typically get sick about a week after eating food contaminated with Cyclospora, but they can get sick anywhere from 2-14 days.

Diarrhea can last "several weeks" if longer if you don't get treatment from a health care provider, MDA said.