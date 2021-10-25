'I’m heading home!': CA reporter announces return to WCCO

A former WCCO intern is returning to the Twin Cities station — this time, as a reporter.

"I’m heading home!" Kirsten Mitchell wrote on social media Monday. "Thrilled to announce I’ll be joining @WCCO, the CBS station in Minneapolis as a reporter at the end of November."

Mitchell has spent the past two-and-a-half years in Fresno, working as an anchor and reporter for KSEE24 News/CBS47, according to her post. She'd been with WMBB in Florida prior to that, and previously interned with KARE 11 and WCCO in the Twin Cities (with a stop at WMAQ in Chicago sandwiched between those two).

Mitchell as been quite open about her love of Minnesota, sharing posts about the Gophers and Vikings, a viral song about her "home state," and winter in Minnesota vs. California.

"It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to report in my hometown among some of the best journalists in the biz," Mitchell wrote in her Monday announcement on Facebook.

And she already got a "Welcome back" message from one of WCCO's biggest personalities: