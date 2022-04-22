In aftermath of Mary Lucia's final show, The Current announces her boss is gone

In the minutes that followed Mary Lucia's final show for 89.3 The Current, Minnesota Public Radio announced to staff that her boss, program director Jim McGuinn, was no longer with the station.

The announcement was made in a company memo from Minnesota Public Radio President Duchesne Drew, who said McGuinn "is no longer with Minnesota Public Radio," and per the Star Tribune, said: "We are proud of the programming we delivered with Jim and are appreciative of his contributions."

Bring Me The News received the following comment from American Public Media.

"Jim McGuinn is no longer with Minnesota Public Radio. We are proud of the programming we delivered with Jim and are appreciative of his contributions. We do not discuss the details of personnel matters and will not be sharing any specifics."

The development was out of the blue given that just two days ago, McGuinn was quoted in the shock announcement on The Current's website that Lucia would be leaving the station she had been with since its founding in 2005.

McGuinn's profile on The Current website has already been scrubbed. He had been program director at The Current since January 2009, moving to the Twin Cities from WXPN in Philadelphia.

Ahead of her final show, Lucia commented that she was leaving after efforts to "effect positive change at the company," commenting that she was concerned about the "equity and fair treatment of all of my sisters at the station."

Among those commenting on her departure was Marianne Combs, the former Minnesota Public Radio News reporter who left after saying she was blocked in her efforts to report on allegations of inappropriate conduct against a DJ at The Current.

"[MPR] only appears willing to address problems in its company if employees raise public hell while walking out the door," she tweeted. "Do they recognize the message they're sending to the remaining staff?"

Lucia's final show contains emotion, pointed messages

Lucia signed off with The Current with a rip-roaring, four-hour playlist of some of her favorite songs Thursday, but also some songs that contained pointed messages to the higher-ups at The Current, Minnesota Public Radio, and American Public Media.

Attracting most attention was her decision to play Pay Gap by Margo Price, which contains the lines: They say that we live in the land of the free/But sometimes that bell don't ring true/It's been that way with no equal pay/And I wanna know when it will be fixed.

Other not-so-subtle song selections that follows Lucia's "heart-breaking" decision to leave include Lament by Mount Moriah, Heartache Tonight by The Eagles, I.O.U. by The Replacements, A Change is Going to Come by Sam Cooke, Can't Break Me Down by Billy Idol, Take it So Hard by Keith Richards, and Kill the Poor by The Dead Kennedys (which is, just to be clear, an anti-establishment song).

Lucia paid tribute to her listeners and all those who reached out in the past few days, saying it lets her "know I've made a difference."

"It doesn't matter if the company or management doesn't feel the same way," she added.

There were many listeners following along and sharing their tributes on social media to a DJ who has become known as the voice of The Current, and their unhappiness that she has left the station.

Her final four songs were Express Yourself by Madonna, My Way by Frank Sinatra, Heroes by David Bowie, and It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It) by The Rolling Stones. You can find her full final playlist here on Spotify.