Skip to main content
In aftermath of Mary Lucia's final show, The Current announces her boss is gone

In aftermath of Mary Lucia's final show, The Current announces her boss is gone

Lucia's final playlist and sign off contained some pointed messages for MPR.

Tony Webster, Flickr

Lucia's final playlist and sign off contained some pointed messages for MPR.

In the minutes that followed Mary Lucia's final show for 89.3 The Current, Minnesota Public Radio announced to staff that her boss, program director Jim McGuinn, was no longer with the station.

The announcement was made in a company memo from Minnesota Public Radio President Duchesne Drew, who said McGuinn "is no longer with Minnesota Public Radio," and per the Star Tribune, said: "We are proud of the programming we delivered with Jim and are appreciative of his contributions."

Bring Me The News received the following comment from American Public Media.

"Jim McGuinn is no longer with Minnesota Public Radio. We are proud of the programming we delivered with Jim and are appreciative of his contributions. We do not discuss the details of personnel matters and will not be sharing any specifics."

The development was out of the blue given that just two days ago, McGuinn was quoted in the shock announcement on The Current's website that Lucia would be leaving the station she had been with since its founding in 2005.

McGuinn's profile on The Current website has already been scrubbed. He had been program director at The Current since January 2009, moving to the Twin Cities from WXPN in Philadelphia.

Ahead of her final show, Lucia commented that she was leaving after efforts to "effect positive change at the company," commenting that she was concerned about the "equity and fair treatment of all of my sisters at the station."

Among those commenting on her departure was Marianne Combs, the former Minnesota Public Radio News reporter who left after saying she was blocked in her efforts to report on allegations of inappropriate conduct against a DJ at The Current.

"[MPR] only appears willing to address problems in its company if employees raise public hell while walking out the door," she tweeted. "Do they recognize the message they're sending to the remaining staff?"

Lucia's final show contains emotion, pointed messages

Lucia signed off with The Current with a rip-roaring, four-hour playlist of some of her favorite songs Thursday, but also some songs that contained pointed messages to the higher-ups at The Current, Minnesota Public Radio, and American Public Media.

Attracting most attention was her decision to play Pay Gap by Margo Price, which contains the lines: They say that we live in the land of the free/But sometimes that bell don't ring true/It's been that way with no equal pay/And I wanna know when it will be fixed.

Other not-so-subtle song selections that follows Lucia's "heart-breaking" decision to leave include Lament by Mount Moriah, Heartache Tonight by The Eagles, I.O.U. by The Replacements, A Change is Going to Come by Sam Cooke, Can't Break Me Down by Billy Idol, Take it So Hard by Keith Richards, and Kill the Poor by The Dead Kennedys (which is, just to be clear, an anti-establishment song).

Lucia paid tribute to her listeners and all those who reached out in the past few days, saying it lets her "know I've made a difference."

"It doesn't matter if the company or management doesn't feel the same way," she added.

There were many listeners following along and sharing their tributes on social media to a DJ who has become known as the voice of The Current, and their unhappiness that she has left the station.

Her final four songs were Express Yourself by Madonna, My Way by Frank Sinatra, Heroes by David Bowie, and It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It) by The Rolling Stones. You can find her full final playlist here on Spotify.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 7.44.11 AM
MN News

Woman shot outside family support center is forensic scientist for MPD

A Go Fund Me has been launched for her.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 2.22.02 PM
MN News

Superintendent swapping Anoka-Hennepin for Minnetonka schools

David Law has been selected as the pick to replace the outgoing Dennis Peterson.

minneapolis police
MN News

Man standing near vehicle is fatally shot in Minneapolis, police say

The 20-year-old was shot Wednesday, with police learning of his death on Friday.

ambulance
MN News

9-year-old shot in the head in southwest Minnesota dies

The child's identity has not been released.

Mohamed Jama Ismail
MN News

MN man tied to Feeding Our Future probe charged with passport fraud

Mohamed Jama Ismail was arrested on Wednesday by FBI agents on the jetway after boarding an international flight.

Minneapolis City Hall
MN Business

Minneapolis reaches settlement with clothing store over sick leave violations

A north Minneapolis clothing retailer reached a $10,000 settlement with the city after it failed to provide employees sick leave during the pandemic.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 10.30.07 AM
MN Music and Radio

Kristin Chenoweth to perform at one-night-only benefit at the Guthrie

The Tony and Emmy award winner will play at the Guthrie's annual fundraising benefit.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 22

More than 1,400 newly reported cases in today's update.

Maple Grove Police Department
MN News

Maple Grove road rage killing: Suspect released from jail

Police say the man remains a suspect in the case.

1902 State Hwy 9, Breckenridge, MN 56520, USA - February 2022
MN News

Snow, ice factors in fatal crash on Minnesota highway

A Fergus Falls woman died in the crash.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern MN meth operation

Fourteen drug-related arrests have also been made as part of the investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Police try to ID man wanted for two bank robberies in space of days

The robberies happened in Bloomington.

Related

Mary Lucia
MN Music and Radio

Mary Lucia: Current exit came after attempts 'to effect positive change' at company

The Current DJ revealed more details about her departure ahead of her final show Thursday.

Mary Lucia
MN Music and Radio

Mary Lucia, with The Current since its inception, is leaving the station

It's the latest high-profile departure from MPR's alternative station.

Minnesota public radio
MN Music and Radio

The Current makes 3 new on-air hires, including return of Barb Abney

The three new staffers will work in an on-call capacity.

Minnesota Public Radio MPR
MN Music and Radio

Staff at MPR, The Current officially vote to unionize

The new union will incorporate creative staff at The Current and Classical MPR.

Minnesota public radio
MN Music and Radio

Brian Oake leaves The Current's morning show

The surprise move was confirmed on Friday.

Minnesota Public Radio MPR
MN Music and Radio

The Current announces raft of changes to its Sunday schedule

It's partly the result of cuts made by Minnesota Public Radio in recent weeks.

Minnesota public radio
MN Music and Radio

The Current to host virtual live concert series this weekend

Listeners can tune into The Current's Facebook page for three days of local lineups

Minnesota public radio
MN Music and Radio

John Moe tweets regrets, but not resentment about exit from MPR

Moe's podcast was one of the shows brought to an end during MPR's latest round of budget cuts.