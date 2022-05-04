Skip to main content
In Faribault, a pre-Civil War home's fate rests at auction

Rice County is looking for someone to save the historic building.

Courtesy of Rice County.

A ramshackle historic home in Faribault could face demolition if a second attempt to auction off the home ends Friday without a buyer. 

"The interior is gutted," said Suzy Rook, communications coordinator for Rice County.  "There's no light fixtures, no appliances — nothing." 

The 167-year-old home went into tax foreclosure last year and Rice County officials put the home up for auction in October. 

With no luck finding a buyer the first time, county officials have decided to hold one more auction. Proposals are being accepted until 4 p.m. May 6

"It's age certainly makes it worth saving," Rook said, adding the home predates Minnesota statehood and the incorporation of Faribault. 

Alexander Faribault, a fur trader and state legislator, was living in the community at the time of the home's construction in 1855. 

"It was the beginnings of Minnesota and that makes it unique," Rook said.  

Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 1.52.44 PM

Historical documentation kept by the Rice County Historical Society also indicates the structure housed a business at one point, she added, making it potentially among oldest commercial buildings remaining in Minnesota. 

However, saving the home would be an expensive undertaking.

Before renovations, the home would first need to be moved to a different property with more space. 

The home's current lot at 805 Central Ave. NW is too small to operate a home or business and there's no off-street access, according to the county. 

Moving the structure is estimated to cost a hefty $600,000. 

Rook said the home is likely to be demolished if no one steps forward this week, but the Rice County Board of Commissioners haven't reached a final decision. 

A vote on the home's fate could come as soon as next week. 

805 Central Ave. NW
MN Property

