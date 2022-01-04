Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
In town for the Winter Classic, Jon Hamm stopped in at three Minneapolis bars
Publish date:

In town for the Winter Classic, Jon Hamm stopped in at three Minneapolis bars

The 'Mad Men' actor was a familiar face in before and after Saturday's game.
Author:

Dusty's Bar Mpls

The 'Mad Men' actor was a familiar face in before and after Saturday's game.

Hollywood actor and noted St. Louis Blues fan Jon Hamm made the most of his visit to Minneapolis for Saturday's NHL Winter Classic by stopping in at a number of city bars.

The Mad Men star dropped in a several Minneapolis dive bars, with employees not missing the opportunity to get pictures with the actor, who was clad in St. Louis Blues paraphernalia.

Among the stops he made was at Palmer's Bar in Cedar Riverside, where he was pictured with owner Tony Zaccardi.

He also paid a visit to Dusty's in Northeast Minneapolis, which posted on Facebook: "We will always love our Minnesota sports teams here at Dusty’s, but there’s one Blues fan that’s always welcome back."

And while the bar hasn't posted any photographic evidence on its social media pages, it's being reliably reported by the Star Tribune that Hamm also stopped at the Bryant Lake Bowl and Theater in Lyn-Lake, where he chatted with Blues fans.

He ultimately left Minneapolis a happy man, with the Blues triumphing 6-4 over the Minnesota Wild at Target Field.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-01-04 at 9.59.13 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

In town for the Winter Classic, Jon Hamm stopped in at 3 Minneapolis bars

The 'Mad Men' actor was a familiar face in before and after Saturday's game.

Brian O'Neill
MN Vikings

COVID-19 hits Minnesota Vikings offensive line

Three starters on the offensive line have entered COVID protocols.

Image from iOS
MN Coronavirus

MSP Airport prohibits walk-up COVID testing to 'reduce crowding'

The airport testing center was extremely busy after the holiday weekend.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

1 arrested in connection to New Year's Eve shooting at Mall of America

The 19-year-old is in custody for suspicion of aiding and abetting.

COVID vaccination flickr phil roeder
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 3

Tuesday's update will include cumulative data from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol locates 'possible driver' of hit-and-run that killed child

The 8-year-old girl reportedly wandered away from home before being struck by the driver.

Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 10.31.08 AM
MN Gophers

Ex-Gopher stars Hollins, Banham engaged at Williams Arena

The two got engaged on the court where they starred in college.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Missing Roseville teen located in California, mom and partner arrested

Izaich Mardis went missing on Dec. 14.

blowing snow
MN Weather

Another winter storm will move through Minnesota Tuesday-Wednesday

Blowing snow could cause issues on the roads Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 8.03.49 AM
MN Food & Drink

Black Dog Cafe in St. Paul to close its doors this month

The restaurant has been open since 1998 and features live music most days.

Screen Shot 2022-01-02 at 3.18.04 PM
MN News

Pilot walks away unhurt after small plane crashes in Forest Lake

The crash occurred south of Interstate 35 and Highway 8.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

Amid holiday demand, MN's at-home COVID test provider tightened free testing cap

Vault Health says it has a cap on how many free tests it can send out, which resets each day.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-01-02 at 7.51.04 AM
MN Wild

Jon Hamm, CM Punk, Minnesota celebs among those at NHL Winter Classic

From Tony Oliva to Jon Hamm, there was plenty of star gazing at Target Field.

Wintee classic
MN Wild

Winter Classic at Target Field was one of coldest events on record

It was the coldest game in NHL history.

Batista shatner
TV, Movies and The Arts

String of big celebrities announced for GalaxyCon in Minneapolis

Actors from the TV and movie world will be in Minneapolis for the November event.

Winter Classic
MN Wild

'Dangerously cold' temps in Minneapolis for the Winter Classic

It'll likely go down as the coldest game in NHL history.

Screen Shot 2020-01-20 at 4.10.51 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

F1RST Wrestling's first all-female show in Minneapolis is a sellout

The wrestling promotion is known for its WrestlePalooza events at First Avenue.

Screen Shot 2021-01-29 at 9.21.29 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Mighty Ducks' release date confirmed, Minneapolis spotted in new trailer

The Minneapolis-set, Vancouver-filmed series debuts in March.

Russell-Davis
TV, Movies and The Arts

Celebrity bartender to head out on New Ulm bar crawl

He'll be judging the cocktails concocted by local bars.

Target Field Twins
MN Wild

Wild to host 2021 NHL Winter Classic in Minneapolis

Target Field will serve as the venue for the outdoor hockey game.