In town for the Winter Classic, Jon Hamm stopped in at 3 Minneapolis bars

Hollywood actor and noted St. Louis Blues fan Jon Hamm made the most of his visit to Minneapolis for Saturday's NHL Winter Classic by stopping in at a number of city bars.

The Mad Men star dropped in a several Minneapolis dive bars, with employees not missing the opportunity to get pictures with the actor, who was clad in St. Louis Blues paraphernalia.

Among the stops he made was at Palmer's Bar in Cedar Riverside, where he was pictured with owner Tony Zaccardi.

He also paid a visit to Dusty's in Northeast Minneapolis, which posted on Facebook: "We will always love our Minnesota sports teams here at Dusty’s, but there’s one Blues fan that’s always welcome back."

And while the bar hasn't posted any photographic evidence on its social media pages, it's being reliably reported by the Star Tribune that Hamm also stopped at the Bryant Lake Bowl and Theater in Lyn-Lake, where he chatted with Blues fans.

He ultimately left Minneapolis a happy man, with the Blues triumphing 6-4 over the Minnesota Wild at Target Field.