Effort to bring roller rink to vacant ice arena in north Minneapolis

A new initiative in the works in north Minneapolis aims to convert a vacant ice arena into a roller skating rink.

Roll North launched social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on Thursday and posted a statement about the efforts to open a rink in the currently unused Victory Memorial Ice Arena at the corner of North Morgan Avenue and North 42nd Street.

The push is being led by Eric Moran, who ran last year to be the Minneapolis Parks Board Commissioner in District 2 (North Mpls.) and made opening the rink one of his campaign aspirations.

Moran said on his Facebook page that he wants to create "a destination for North Minneapolis."

"Roll North is going to employ students and neighbors, and provide space for all varieties of recreational activities," he says.

"North Minneapolis is always overlooked for recreation and places to go. A building of this size would never sit empty and unused in any other part of the city," he adds, noting that he is also eagerly anticipating the completion of the Upper Harbor redevelopment "to provide jobs and recreation for residents."

According to Moran's post, Roll North is working with North Star Roller Derby to bring derby and skating programs to the destination and plans to employ local students and neighbors.

"Derby and skating are extremely accessible, and we have an opportunity to make more inclusive youth sports available," the Roll North group says on its website.

In a Facebook comment on Roll North's page, Ward 4 Minneapolis City Council Member Latrisha VeTaw said her office is ready to help.

"This is exciting for the ward and our entire city," Vetaw wrote. "I remember how busy that arena use to be. Please let me know what the next steps are."

Moran says that the idea is in its infancy, with the current objective to build community support for the project, with more updates to follow in the coming months.