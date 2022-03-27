Iowa pickleball chain Smash Park to open 2 Twin Cities locations

Smash Park, a brand of recreation venues specializing in pickleball, will begin work on two Twin Cities locations this summer.

Smash Park, which currently operates a location in West Des Moines, Iowa, announced the company's move into Minnesota on Wednesday. While the specific locations of the new Smash Parks haven't been revealed, the company says it anticipates opening dates in 2023 and 2024.

“There is high interest in pickleball and a shortage of quality indoor courts,” Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said in a statement.

“When we also considered the local demographics, competitive landscape, and our offerings, we felt we had a lot to bring to the Twin Cities market. We can’t wait to bring residents our fun and social combination of food and recreation.”

The Twin Cities venues will feature 30,000 square feet of indoor space, which will house pickleball courts, food and drink, ax throwing, duckpin bowling, private karaoke booths, and live music. There will also be 15,000 square feet of outdoor patio space.

According to its website, Smash Park also has plans to open locations in Pella, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska.

Pickleball has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, with Minnesota-based Lifetime last month opening its revamped Bloomington North location to one dedicated to the sport.