Iowa DOT channels 'Christmas Vacation' for its winter driving warnings

As a decent proportion of Midwesterners prepare to drive in a manner not suited for winter conditions, Iowa is turning to a beloved Christmas favorite for road safety tips.

Now being displayed on Iowa Department of Transportation message boards across the state are winter weather warnings inspired by "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

Chief among the messages for drivers is this one, which is an homage to the line between Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Margo and Nicholas Guest's Todd.

"Why is the road wet, Todd? Slow down, Margo!" the message reads.

If you can't remember the scene, here it is:

The DOT's messaging has certainly struck a chord, with KCCI's Eric Hanson's Facebook post showing the sign being shared more than 22,000 times on Facebook.

Among the tips being shared by the Iowa DOT – which is relevant anywhere remotely snowy, basically – is not to use cruise control when snows are partially or completely covered in snow or ice, drive your vehicle "slowly and smoothly," and maintain extra distance to the vehicles in front and around you.

Also, don't do this: