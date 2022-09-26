Is an Amazon grocery store coming to Woodbury?

Skip to main content
There's six rumored stores in the Twin Cities.

Rendering by Launch Properties, LLC. Courtesy of City of Woodbury.

There's six rumored stores in the Twin Cities.

A proposed redevelopment in Woodbury is the latest set of plans sparking speculation about Amazon's rumored grocery store endeavor in the Twin Cities. 

Local developer Launch Properties, LLC. is proposing to build a 44,000-square-foot grocery store and new Wells Fargo branch at 7525 Currell Blvd. 

Developer Dan Regan told city officials he's unable to reveal the name of the grocery tenant, but said the plans are for a traditional grocery store with "some enhanced functionality." 

"I will say that we have a lease signed for the grocery tenant, but I have been made to sign a confidentiality agreement with that tenant," Regan told the Woodbury Planning Commission last week. 

Other similar unnamed grocery stores are headed to Eagan, Burnsville, Lakeville, Coon Rapids and Arden Hills

While there's no official opening dates announced, some of the projects — such as the new store in Eagan's Town Centre — appear to be close to opening. 

And, in Coon Rapids, the new grocery store in Riverdale Village is expected to open by the end of the year, according to city officials. 

Amazon Fresh brick-and-mortar stores are currently found in California, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Washington. 

One notable feature of the stores is "Just Walk Out" shopping, which allows customers to skip the checkout

"Amazon Fresh is a new grocery store designed from the ground up to offer a seamless grocery shopping experience, whether customers are shopping in store or online," the company's website states.

"You’ll find everything you typically find at a grocery store, with the low prices you expect from Amazon, including a wide assortment of national brands; high-quality produce, meat, and seafood; plus, our culinary team offers a range of delicious prepared foods made fresh in store, every day." 

Bring Me The News has reached out to Amazon for comment. 

