Items from infamous Duluth head shop going up for auction

Items that have been in storage since the Last Place on Earth in Duluth closed eight years ago are going up for auction.

The record store morphed into a head shop and was eventually closed down in 2013 for selling synthetic drugs. The owner of the store, James Carlson, of Superior, Wisconsin, was sentenced in 2014 to 17.5 years in federal prison after being found guilty in October 2013 of conspiracy to distribute synthetic drugs.

And since then, items from the store have been in storage. But they'll be going up for auction at 5 p.m on Jan. 8, 2022, according to Seller's Auction in Superior, Wisconsin.

The auction house calls it a "business liquidation auction," noting it's an adults-only event. It plans to release photos of auction items "soon."

Seller's Auction co-owner Mickey Greene told WDIO the auction is happening now so the person who stored the items for the past eight years can recoup some costs.

Items include records, signs, posters, T-shirts, adult items, smoking items, and more, WDIO reports. Seller's Auction co-owner Christina Green told the news station the event "should be fun" ... "we are just going to have a party."

The auction will be held at 102 Belknap St. in Superior, Wisconsin.