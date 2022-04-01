It's back! Vote on Dairy Goodness Bar's special State Fair ice cream

Skip to main content
It's back! Vote now on Dairy Goodness Bar's special ice cream for the 2022 State Fair

The public contest hasn't been held since 2019.

Midwest Dairy

Midwest Dairy has three new ice cream options it's considering for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair — and it's time to weigh in on which one will become a reality. 

Voting is now open for this year's Flavor of the Fair contest, an annual public poll to see which limited edition treat will be served at the Dairy Goodness Bar (in the aptly named Dairy Building). It's returning after a two-year hiatus, having been put on hold when COVID hit in 2020.

Voting will be open until April 15. The winning malt or sundae will be made and sold exclusively at the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Here are the three options:

  • Key Lime Crumble – "This flavor will transport you to your own personal beach, right at the state fairgrounds. Rich vanilla ice cream or malt topped with lime syrup and graham cracker crumbles provides the perfect combination of sweet and tangy. Hawaiian shirt and flip flops optional."
  • Cinn-a-Minn Latte – "Wake up and smell the ice cream, Minnesota. This creamy vanilla ice cream or malt is topped with cinnamon and espresso powder to satisfy your coffee cravings, as well as your sweet tooth. Fairgoers will like it a latte."
  • Chocolate Cookie Crumble – "This crave-worthy concoction will keep chocolate-lovers coming back for more. Chocolate cookie crumbles sit atop rich creamy chocolate ice cream or malt drizzled with chocolate syrup, creating the ultimate triple chocolate threat. And that’s just the way the cookie crumbles."

You can vote here, and even submit your choice once every day. The winner will be announced "in the coming months," Midwest Dairy says. 

Last year Midwest Dairy staff picked the fair flavor, going with "You Betcha Berry." Here are the top vote-getters from recent State Fairs:

  • 2019 — Birthday Batter Blast
  • 2018 — That’s S’More Like It
  • 2017 — Pie in the Sky
  • 2016 — Call it Breakfast
  • 2015 — Salted Caramel Puff

