Janet Jackson to perform at Xcel Energy Center in 2023

Ludacris is the opening act.

MaDMAn/Flickr

Janet Jackson is bringing her "Together Again" tour to St. Paul next year..

The dance-pop star will feature rapper Ludacris as her opener for the nationwide tour, stopping at the Xcel Energy Center on May 30, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Pre-sale begins on Tuesday, when ticket prices are expected to be revealed.

Jackson hasn't made an appearance in the state since Nov. 1, 2015 at the Target Center, according to Concert Archives

Her last tour, titled from her new upcoming album "Black Diamond", was canceled amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Her new album is set to be released sometime next year.

Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine reported Jackson recorded her fourth album, 1989's "Rhythm Nation," in Minnesota with Twin Cities producer-songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Seven of the album's songs would reach the top five on the Top 100 Billboard chart.

Jackson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

MN Music and Radio

