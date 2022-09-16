Skip to main content
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location

Its Minneapolis location is still operational.

Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul.

The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017.

But in a message on its website, the business confirmed it has closed its St. Paul outpost for good.

"It is with great sadness that we have closed our St Paul location permanently due to underperforming sales," it said. 

"Our Minneapolis location is still going strong and we encourage you to make a reservation at Mpls Kyatchi."

The Minneapolis location takes reservations for dine-in table service between 4-8 p.m., and also has a happy hour from 4-6 p.m. and 9 p.m. till close.

