Jason DeRusha stepping down as morning news anchor at WCCO

His last day anchoring WCCO This Morning will be June 23.

Jason DeRusha, the popular morning news anchor at WCCO-TV in the Twin Cities, is stepping down from his role. 

"My first day at WCCO was April 1, 2003. My last on the anchor desk will be June 23, 2022," DeRusha announced Tuesday morning. "I've had an unbelievable run and am not totally walking away from here - they’ve asked me to stay as a special correspondent."

In a press release, WCCO-TV said DeRusha will transition to a contributing role for station events and special projects, noting that DeRusha's decision was fueled by the desire to "explore other opportunities that allow for a more regular schedule and time with family."

He has been anchoring the morning news for the past nine years, currently alongside co-anchor Heather Brown and meteorologist Riley O'Connor. 

“In many ways, I have the job I dreamed of when I was a young kid watching the news every day from my family's living room. I've met people and gone places I'd never imagined, thanks to WCCO-TV,” DeRusha said in a prepared statement.

"And still – like many of you, there's been a stirring in my soul: what if I tried something different? After 19 years of opening the same door, what doors might open if I tried a new one?”

The Minneapolis CBS affiliate has not announced who will take over co-hosting duties for DeRusha on WCCO This Morning, which airs weekdays 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Nor has the station announced plans to replace DeRusha on WCCO Mid-Morning from 9-10 a.m. weekdays. 

