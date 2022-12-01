New face joining KARE 11's 'Sunrise' morning show

Skip to main content
Jason Hackett joining KARE 11's 'Sunrise' morning show

Jason Hackett will be joining Alicia Lewis and Guy Brown on KARE 11's morning show.

A new face is joining KARE 11's "Sunrise" morning team, replacing Gia Vang who left the station this past summer.

KARE 11 announces Wednesday that Jason Hackett will be joining the Sunrise team as a co-anchor alongside Alicia Lewis and meteorologist Guy Brown.

Hackett, who currently works at KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma City, will start with the Twin Cities' NBC affiliate in February.

"I'm incredibly excited for Jason to join the 'Sunrise' team," said Stacey Nogy, KARE 11 news director, in a press release sent to Bring Me The News

"He brings positive energy, a passion for news and a track record of reporting on impactful issues in the community."

In Oklahoma, Hackett is the co-anchor of KOCO's Weekday Mornings, having previously worked for WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, after graduating from the University of Florida.

He will be working alongside Lewis, who has been with KARE 11 since December 2014, joining as a reporter and traffic anchor for Sunrise. She was officially named the full-time co-anchor of the morning show on Nov. 12.

Brown joined the station as morning meteorologist in September 2020.

Bill Dallman, president and general manager of KARE 11, said of Hackett's hiring: "Consumers tell us they are looking for an informational, smart and contemporary newscast in the morning. Jason, teamed with Alicia and Guy, will provide that and more to folks in the Metro area and in Western Wisconsin. We believe Jason and the team can help us reset our focus on how consumers use KARE 11."

