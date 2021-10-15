October 15, 2021
Jason Matheson's biscuit shop Betty & Earl's to temporarily close ahead of relaunch

Betty & Earl's, Facebook

Publish date:

Jason Matheson's biscuit shop Betty & Earl's to temporarily close ahead of relaunch

The business is partnering with a local baker and will become B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane.
Author:

Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen, co-owned by FOX 9's Jason Matheson, will close for two weeks at the end of October as it prepares for a relaunch.

The Roseville-based biscuit business said the closure — which starts Monday, Oct. 18, and is planned to be two weeks — will set the stage for the significant transition.

The company is partnering with local baker Diane Minor, with the brand becoming B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane. On Nov. 1, the new team will launch its collaboration in the current space at Rosedale Center's POTLUCK Food Hall.

The shop will still feature "sweet and savory southern-style biscuits, handmade and baked fresh daily," the announcement says. But come the relaunch, curstomers will also be able to get treats including cupcakes, mini cheesecakes, cookies, bars, gluten-free offerings and soup. 

“Partnering with Betty & Earl’s is an exciting opportunity for me, and I can’t wait to share my sweet treats with everyone,” said Minor in a news release. “This partnership allows each of us to offer our unique baked goods in one convenient location."

Betty & Earl's will also see a significant behind-the-scenes change.

Co-owner Adrienne Odom, who has baked biscuits with fellow owner Jason Matheson for nearly two years, is moving to New York to be closer to family, the company said. 

“Betty & Earl’s is my family’s story, but I couldn’t have brought that story to life without Adrienne,” Matheson said, adding he's "forever grateful."

The biscuit recipe is based on the one Matheson's father used. 

Next Up

betty and earls biscuits facebook
MN Food & Drink

Jason Matheson's biscuit shop to briefly close ahead of relaunch

Betty & Earl's will shut down for two weeks before reopening under a new name.

Simon Merino Go Fund Me
MN News

Worker dies in forklift accident at paper recycling business

The victim was described as a loving father of two who was devoted to his church.

rosie means - go fund me
MN News

Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver who ran red light

A fundraiser was created to support the family after the "sudden and senseless loss."

Prior Lake Football
MN Sports

Watch: Prior Lake stuns Rosemount with last-second hook and ladder

The Lakers dusted off an old favorite to get a victory on Thursday night.

unsplas - maple leaf frost fall lawn
Weather MN

MN gets its first frost advisories, freeze warnings of the season

The coldest spots could dip to below 30 degrees overnight.

Fleck
MN Gophers

Ahead of Big Ten clash, Huskers fans spend their Friday mocking PJ Fleck

Huskers fans are in a playful mood ahead of Saturday's game.

Jamal Smith
MN News

New 1st-degree murder charge for man accused in youth coach's killing

A grand jury indicted the suspect in connection with the shooting of Jay Boughton.

trick or treating halloween
Minnesota Life

COVID: Mayo Clinic's tips for staying safe while trick-or-treating

A layered approach, especially for those who aren't vaccinated, is recommended.

Walz
MN News

'My patience level is gone': Walz calls on lawmakers to help hospital strain

The governor said only legislators can enact some of the needed measures.

landscape-g555db6b6e_1280
MN News

Jeep driver dies after hitting two deer, rolling into oncoming vehicle

As the SUV rolled, it struck another vehicle approaching the other direction.

carver county dog
MN News

Family's dog 'senselessly' killed with arrow in Carver County

The beloved dog was shot with an arrow on Tuesday.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 15

The latest from MDH.

Related

Flickr - SPAM sliced
MN Food & Drink

Rosedale Center's food hall lines up 2-month SPAM celebration

5 of the vendors will offer SPAM specialty items for a limited time.

Rosedale Center
MN Food & Drink

Rosedale Center's new food hall to open next month

Potluck will focus more on Minnesota-based foodmakers.

Pizabay pizza
MN Food & Drink

Chaska Papa Murphy's to temporarily close due to worker shortage

The closure is "due to a lack of employees and applicants across the company," the manager wrote.

MN Food & Drink

Rosedale's food hall is now open – and it sells 'PieCaken'

PieCaken, the dessert version of 'turducken,' went viral last year.

Rosedale Center
MN Food & Drink

New eatery moves into Rosedale's Potluck food hall

It'll be moving into the Smack Shack space, with Smack Shack moving to a new location.

salty-tart-bakery-display-instagram
MN Food & Drink

Acclaimed Minneapolis bakery closes up shop

Salty Tart shut down its Minneapolis location on short notice.

Porch chicken restaurant Facebook
MN Food & Drink

2 Rochester restaurants closing due to COVID, worker shortage

The owners made the announcement just a week before their final day in operation.

117 12th St W, Hastings, Minnesota - August 2018 - Perkins restaurant - crop
MN News

Popular Twin Cities Perkins closed for weeks due to fire

It's the second blaze in the past 25 days at the restaurant.