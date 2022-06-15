'Jeopardy!' win streak ends for Minnesota meteorologist

Tuesday's broadcast of "Jeopardy!" concluded an impressive winning streak for Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic.

Ahasic, who works at the National Weather Service hub in Chanhassen, won all five games in a single day of filming, landing himself a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

Ahasic held onto his champion title in his sixth game the next day before losing by a $2 margin in his seventh game.

His notable winning streak began when he defeated 16-game super champion Ryan Long, who won nearly $300,000.

It was in Final Jeopardy on Tuesday's episode when the following clue about the Watergate scandal stumped Ahasic: “In June he said, ‘Don’t lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement, but just say this is … a comedy of errors.’”

Ahasic erred in answering John Dean, while California attorney Megan Wachspress, who correctly answered Richard Nixon, took the win by $2.

"Richard Nixon came to mind almost immediately, but the wording of the quote had me convinced it was said by one of his advisors to him. I felt fairly confident in writing down John Dean, but alas. 30 seconds can give you a LONG time to overthink up there!" Ahasic tweeted.

In total, Ahasic took home $160,601, the Pioneer Press reports.

The Tournament of Champions is set to be held in November.