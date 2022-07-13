Skip to main content
Joey Chestnut coming to Minnesota for rib-eating contest

Bring a wet wipe...

© Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar

Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut will turn his talents to ribs when he competes in Minnesota this summer. 

The Great Midwest Rib Fest World Eating Championship will be at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel at 2 p.m. on July 30, with the hot dog-eating legend Chestnut bulldozing ribs against some of the best eaters in the world. 

Chestnut is fresh off his world record 15th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest victory on the Fourth of July, when he devoured 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. A spectacular feat that could only be bettered if he were eating Dome dogs. 

He'll get 12 minutes to crush as many ribs as possible at Mystic Lake. Chestnut owns the world record for rib-eating, smashing an absurd 13.76 pounds in 12 minutes in 2013. 

Known as "Jaws," Chestnut will have some stiff competition, including the No. 2-ranked eater in the world, Geoffrey Esper, who is the defending rib-eating champion after beating Chestnut in 2019 by 0.09 pounds. 

Back in 2017 Chestnut set the taco-eating record at Mystic Lake by eating 126 tacos in eight minutes. 

More info about Rib Fest can be found here

Joey Chestnut
Minnesota Life

