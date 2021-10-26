October 26, 2021
John Fluevog Shoes closes its Uptown Minneapolis store
Publish date:

John Fluevog Shoes closes its Uptown Minneapolis store

The brand could return to the Twin Cities one day.
Author:

Google Street View

Canadian retailer John Fluevog Shoes has permanently closed its only Minnesota store

The store, at 2900 Hennepin Ave. at the Uptown Theatre in Minneapolis, closed on Oct. 15 after nearly a decade (it opened in 2012), with the company making the announcement with "a very heavy heart."

Store manager Jamie Liestman, who has been with Fluevog Minneapolis for nine years, said she met "so many loving, weird, enthusiastic and fantastic people," adding "Team Minneapolis ... remain hopeful for the future," according to the company's website

The company did not give a reason for closing the store but did say "While there is hope that a Fluevog store could return to Minneapolis one day, no immediate plans have been confirmed."

Liestman told the Business Journal the store made a financial decision to end its lease a year early, adding foot traffic in the area has been dropping since 2017, adding that the riots and COVID-19 pandemic were "like the nail in the coffin for Uptown, I think, business-wise."

Fluevog is the latest business in Uptown to close. In recent years, there's been an exodus of retailers in the area: Victoria's Secret closed its Uptown location in 2018, followed by Columbia Sportswear and North Face closing in 2019. The Apple Store closed there in 2020 and Juut closed in June

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

john Fluevog shoes 1
MN Shopping

John Fluevog Shoes closes its Uptown Minneapolis store

The brand could return to the Twin Cities one day.

Screen Shot 2021-05-23 at 9.08.48 AM
MN News

Former University of St. Thomas football player guilty of raping student

The rape happened in a campus dorm room in 2018.

sidecar drink
MN Food & Drink

Sidecar — Town Hall's new cocktail lounge — is officially open in Minneapolis

It's the fifth Town Hall location, but the first to focus on cocktails.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Here's where DFLers stand on Minneapolis' public safety ballot question

The question would create a Department of Public Safety and remove some requirements.

Arthur Kollie
MN News

Man pleads guilty to brutal murder of 14-year-old girl in Fargo

The 14-year-old girl was the victim of a random attack outside a Fargo strip mall.

Minneapolis Mayoral Candidates 2021 - jacob frey sheila nezhad kate knuth
MN News

Here's who has endorsed the frontrunners for Minneapolis mayor

Politicians and community groups are voicing their opinions.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 26

The latest data for the pandemic in Minnesota.

target
MN Shopping

Target touts new app, ordering features ahead of holidays

Here's how the retailer plans on making things "easy" for customers.

Jeanelle Foster
MN Coronavirus

St. Paul school board chair briefly hospitalized with COVID-19

She is now at home recovering.

shower
MN News

Someone keeps trying to film showering women at U of M

The university has received three reports in the past two weeks.

Anya Magnuson
MN Health

Woman in critical condition after driver hit her in Minneapolis

She's been unresponsive, but recently gave a thumbs up to her family.

ambulance
MN News

Bicyclist fatally struck by motorist in Rosemount

Few details have been provided.

Related

MN News

North Face, Columbia both closing their Uptown stores

The two retail stores on Hennepin Ave. will be gone before the month's over.

Screen Shot 2020-10-22 at 1.18.43 PM
MN Shopping

Apple store in Uptown, Minneapolis, permanently closes

Another major retailer leaves the area

Screen Shot 2020-07-09 at 4.33.33 PM
MN Shopping

Sur La Table closing its 2 Minnesota stores as it files for bankruptcy

The cookware retailer is hosting liquidation sales at most of the stores it plans to close.

Screen Shot 2021-05-19 at 8.05.07 AM
MN Shopping

Electric Fetus to close its Duluth store after 33 years

The store cited challenges caused by the pandemic as well as other issues.

flickr-kay-jewelers-mike-mozart
MN Shopping

Jewelry giant to close at least 150 stores

The company owns popular brands such as Kay, Zales and Jared.

Party City
MN Shopping

Amid helium shortage, Party City plans to close 45 stores

There are 15 Party City stores in Minnesota.

hy-vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee seeking to open grocery store, liquor store in Bloomington

The city will consider the plan next month.

lunds & byerlys
MN Shopping

All Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.