John Fluevog Shoes closes its Uptown Minneapolis store

Canadian retailer John Fluevog Shoes has permanently closed its only Minnesota store.

The store, at 2900 Hennepin Ave. at the Uptown Theatre in Minneapolis, closed on Oct. 15 after nearly a decade (it opened in 2012), with the company making the announcement with "a very heavy heart."

Store manager Jamie Liestman, who has been with Fluevog Minneapolis for nine years, said she met "so many loving, weird, enthusiastic and fantastic people," adding "Team Minneapolis ... remain hopeful for the future," according to the company's website.

The company did not give a reason for closing the store but did say "While there is hope that a Fluevog store could return to Minneapolis one day, no immediate plans have been confirmed."

Liestman told the Business Journal the store made a financial decision to end its lease a year early, adding foot traffic in the area has been dropping since 2017, adding that the riots and COVID-19 pandemic were "like the nail in the coffin for Uptown, I think, business-wise."

Fluevog is the latest business in Uptown to close. In recent years, there's been an exodus of retailers in the area: Victoria's Secret closed its Uptown location in 2018, followed by Columbia Sportswear and North Face closing in 2019. The Apple Store closed there in 2020 and Juut closed in June.

