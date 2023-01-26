John Mayer to perform at Xcel Energy Center in April

Singer-songwriter John Mayer will return to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul this spring.

Mayer announced his “Solo” tour on Twitter Thursday, which will include his stop in St. Paul on Apr. 1.

“Just like the early days. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing - all on acoustic, electric, and piano,” Mayer posted.

The tour kicks off on March 11 in New Jersey and includes 19 stops in the U.S. and. Canada.

Mayer’s stop in Minnesota will also include an unannounced guest performer.

Presale for the concert will begin on Feb. 1, while general sales will begin Feb. 3. Get tickets here.

Mayer last visited the Xcel Energy Center in the summer of 2019.