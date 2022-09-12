Skip to main content
Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari party in Fargo bar after getting married

The Hollywood actor is North Dakota's most famous cheerleader.

Duhamel and Mari in Duffy's Fargo, in a picture taken by Duffy's manager Chris Litton.

Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel and former Miss World Audra Mari got married in their native North Dakota on Saturday – and celebrated afterwards with drinks at a Fargo bar.

The 49-year-old actor from Minot and the 28-year-old model and TV host from Fargo got hitched after getting engaged in January.

And at some point over the course of the day, the pair rocked up at Duffy's Tavern in their wedding finery with a handful of other guests.

Chris Litton, the manager of the bar and son of owner Duane, told TMZ that the happy couple spent about a half hour having a drink at the bar with around a half a dozen wedding guests, describing it as super casual.

The Mail Online reports that the pair got married at Olivet Lutheran Church, with video and pictures showing the couple hopping into a red convertible after exchanging their votes.

Meanwhile the Fargo Forum's Tammy Swift tracked down what is likely to have been the location of the reception at Drekker Brewing.

Duhamel has retained strong ties to his native state despite his Hollywood stardom, shooting multiple commercials for the North Dakota tourism board over the years to boost visitors to The Peace Garden State.

His latest movie, "Bandit," sees him star alongside Mel Gibson and Elisha Cuthbert. It debuts on Netflix on Sept. 23.

Mari was the winner of the Miss World contest in 2016, and has since become a professional model and TV host.

