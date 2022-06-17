Juneteenth 2022: Celebrations planned all weekend in Twin Cities

Juneteenth celebrations are planned to take place across the Twin Cities over the weekend, marking the second annual observance of the federal holiday.

Juneteenth, also known as "Freedom Day" and "Emancipation Day," commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

It marks the day on June 19, 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned they were free from slavery — a day that arrived almost two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

African-American communities have commemorated the day with celebrations for generations. The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden last year, officially recognized the day as a federal holiday.

Since then, more local communities have planned to mark the day with annual festivities and local holiday declarations.

Events featuring Black history, storytelling, music, food and live entertainment are scheduled to take place all weekend in the Twin Cities.

Here's where you can find Juneteenth celebrations this weekend:

Friday

Harrison Juneteenth Celebration, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Harrison Park: Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board, Harrison Recreation Center and the Harrison Neighborhood are hosting an outdoor celebration featuring music, dancing and family activities.

Creekview Movie Night, 6-8 p.m. at Creekview Park: Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board will host music, food and other entertainment before the Movie in the Park begins at dusk. Friday's film is "Summer of Soul."

Juneteenth 'Freedom Ain't Free', 4:30-7:30 p.m. at North Hennepin Community College: A free event open to all Brooklyn Park residents to highlight the educative and celebratory meaning behind Juneteenth. The event will include performances for local artists, storytelling, a raffle, food trucks and more.

Saturday

Sweet Potato Comfort Pie Jubilee, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Arts-Us: In celebration of Juneteenth, and with a mission to advance racial justice and equity, the second annual sweet potato pie baking competition will take place in St. Paul.

Minneapolis Juneteenth Parade, 11 a.m.-noon: Minneapolis will mark the weekend with a parade hosted by the Juneteenth Community Board. The parade begins at West Broadway Ave. and Fremont Ave. N. and will travel south and west before ending at Bethune Park.

Minneapolis Juneteenth Event, 12-6 p.m. at Bethune Park: The Minneapolis Juneteenth Parade will end at Bethune Park, where the rest of the day's festivities are set to take place. Food trucks, kids' activities, vendors and exhibitors will be stationed at the park. Live performances are also scheduled.

Juneteenth Celebration, 12-3 p.m. at Midtown Global Market: The celebration in Minneapolis will feature traditional storytelling, drumming, cultural wellness, spoken word, food and more.

Burnsville Juneteenth celebration, 1-3 p.m. at North River Hills Park: The city of Burnsville will host its second annual Juneteenth celebration featuring dance performances, live painting and more.

St. Paul Public Library Juneteenth Celebration, 12-3 p.m. at Sun Ray Library: The Sun Ray Library Garden will be the site of a Juneteenth celebration featuring a live performance, food, games and crafts.

YMCA St. Paul Juneteenth celebration, 3-7 p.m. at Boyd Park: Live music, entertainment and food truck's are in store for a lively celebration planned for Boyd Park. The event will also be live-streamed.

Sunday

Juneteenth Commemoration 2022 Film: A film featuring St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, 2022 Guggenheim Fellow Ta-coumba Aiken and distinguished artist and advocate Seitu Jones will pay tribute to Philando Castile and George Floyd. A guide to watching on TV or online can be found here.

Juneteenth Celebration, 12-6 p.m. at Rondo Center of Diverse Expressions: JDODE will hold a Juneteenth block party featuring live music and dance performances, exhibits, food trucks and more. A keynote speech will be given by CNN legal analyst Laura Coates. The Rondo Achievement Award Ceremony will also take place during the festivities.

Soul of Southside Juneteenth Festival, 1-6 p.m. at Hook and Ladder: The festival will feature live music, speakers, poets, a Black-owned business marketplace, live art, & food vendors at the Hook and Ladder Theater & Longue

Edina Juneteenth Celebration, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Centennial Lakes Park: The city's celebration will include food outside of Hughes Pavilion and live performances.

Juneteenth Celebration, 3-7 p.m. at Silverwood Park: The Three Rivers Park District will hold a Juneteenth celebration at Silverwood Park in St. Anthony. This year’s theme is Hope, Promise, Future: Celebrating the legacy of African Americans and looking to the promise of a bright future. The event will feature music, open mic poetry, spoken word, free canoe rides and more.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of Juneteenth events in the Twin Cities. We recommend checking your local community calendar for more.